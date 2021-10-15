Bill Clinton Hospitalized in California for 'Non-COVID-Related Infection'
Bill Clinton "remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," according to a statement from his physicians
Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at a medical center in Irvine, California.
"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted ton UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, shared in a statement on Thursday.
"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the statement read.
In a statement of their own, Clinton's physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack said that the former president has been "administered IV antibiotics and fluids" as part of his treatment for the infection.
"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," they said. "The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."