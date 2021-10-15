Bill Clinton Hospitalized in California for 'Non-COVID-Related Infection'

Bill Clinton "remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," according to a statement from his physicians

Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at a medical center in Irvine, California.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted ton UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, shared in a statement on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the statement read.

In a statement of their own, Clinton's physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack said that the former president has been "administered IV antibiotics and fluids" as part of his treatment for the infection.