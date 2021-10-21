Former U.S. president Bill Clinton addressed the public via Twitter for the first time since his recent hospitalization for a non-COVID-related infection

Bill Clinton Says He's 'Glad to Be Home' in New Video Shared After His Release from the Hospital

Bill Clinton is resting up following his recent hospital stay.

The politician, 75, posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday, in which he said he "was so touched by the outpouring of support" he received during his hospitalization at UCI Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm really glad to be back home," he said in the clip shared with his 13 million followers. "I'm doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather."

"I'm on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there — take the time to listen to your bodies, and care for yourselves," Clinton continued.

"We all have work to do and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I, for one, am going to do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer."

The former president, who was in California on Clinton Foundation Business, was admitted to the hospital in Irvine last week when he began to feel fatigued, according to a source close to Clinton.

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Clinton Podcast with Steven Garza

While there, he was diagnosed with a urological infection that morphed into a broader infection, the source added.

In a statement, Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said that he had been "administered IV antibiotics and fluids," as part of his treatment for the infection.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the doctors said. "The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

The former president was eventually discharged on Sunday. "His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Amin said at the time in a statement shared by Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña.