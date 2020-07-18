Donald Trump is reportedly unlikely to hold an unveiling of his predecessor Barack Obama's official portrait

White House Portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Moved from Grand Foyer to Rarely Used Room: Report

The official portraits of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved from the White House's Grand Foyer, according to a report from CNN.

White House aides reportedly told the outlet that the portraits of the previous commanders in chief have been moved to the Old Family Dining Room, a seldom-used room that Donald Trump and Melania Trump "did not want ... showcased on public tours," an official told CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dining room has reportedly been mostly used as a storage room during the Trumps' time at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the portraits' move.

Traditionally, the portraits of recent presidents hang in the prominent entryway of the White House. But those of Clinton and Bush have been replaced by those of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt, sources told CNN.

Both served as president more than 100 years ago: McKinley from 1897 to 1901, and Roosevelt from 1901 to 1909.

While it's unclear when the move of the portraits took place, they could last be seen on July 8 when Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador joined Trump to speak in the Cross Hall with the portraits in view, according to CNN.

CNN's report noted that the new home of Clinton and Bush's images mean that Trump no longer has to walk by them on a daily basis.