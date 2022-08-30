Bill Clinton and Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Spark Internet Buzz After Chatting at Serena Williams' US Open Match

"Who knows what they're talking about?" ESPN analyst and former tennis star John McEnroe said of the unexpected duo during a broadcast of the event

By
Published on August 30, 2022 12:02 PM
Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Serena Williams' last US Open is making for some iconic moments — both on and off the court.

During the tennis legend's first game in the tournament on Monday, former president Bill Clinton, 76, was in attendance with an unexpected guest: sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Throughout the game, the Ask Dr. Ruth star, 94, and the politician talked plenty, often smiling, laughing and nodding at one another. At one point, Dr. Ruth appeared to give Clinton a playful slap on the face.

When the camera first panned to the duo, ESPN analyst and former tennis star John McEnroe asked, "Who knows what they're talking about?"

Trying to understand their conversation, co-analyst and former tennis player Chris Evert said, "Look at these two, they're really involved in some sort of … She's giving him advice," co-analyst Chris Evert said, The New York Post reported. "She just gave him advice. Yep, 'You shouldn't be doing that.'"

"Why is his face getting redder?" McEnroe joked.

Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
R. Diamond/WireImage

Though little is known about their friendship, pictures of the two date back to 1991, two years before his first term as president. According to The Middletown Press, the sex therapist even encouraged Clinton, who was a governor at the time, to run for the presidency.

In photos, their height difference is always a stand-out: Dr. Ruth is a mere 4′7" while the former president stands at 6′2".

Though the longtime friends appeared on screen for just a few seconds, internet users went wild about what they couldn't possibly be talking about.

"Bill Clinton and Dr Ruth sitting together at the #USOpen is a million times more entertaining than tennis," a user tweeted.

"The guest situation at the #USOpen is absolutely UNHINGED," tweeted another, hinting to another odd pairing in the audience: boxer Mike Tyson sitting next to tennis player Martina Navratilova with a dog on her lap.

A representative for Clinton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Democratic presidential hopeful, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton meets Dr. Ruth Westheimer Oct. 25,1991 a a New York Leadership Conference breakfast at New York's Regency Hotel.
Chrystyna Czajkowski/AP Photo

Clinton and Dr. Ruth were not the only celebrities in attendance. Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, Bella Hadid and other A-listers were also in the stands cheering for Williams.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The six-time US Open winner, who last month announced she was "evolving away from tennis" dazzled a cheering sold out US Open crowd behind her every stroke as she defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3.

She will next face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, the No. 2 seed, in the second round.

Related Articles
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday, Rosalynn Carter: Look Back at Her Life in Photos
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Christian Siriano Head North, Plus Chris Pine, Brooklyn Beckham, Charli XCX and More
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Hangs Around The Hamptons, Plus Usher, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and More
Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan Gets a Degree in Scotland, Plus Travis Barker, Damian Lewis, Kate Beckinsale and More
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Reese Witherspoon
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Brett Haber
Tennis Channel's Brett Haber Is Ready for Some 'Dramatic' Matches at This Year's US Open
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams
Celebrity Lookalikes You've Gotta See to Believe