Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Write Tributes for Zelenskyy and Other Leaders on TIME 100 List

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the Delta variant continues to spread around the United States, Biden outlined his administration's six point plan, including a requirement that all federal workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. Biden is also instructing the Department of Labor to draft a rule mandating that all businesses with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MAY 02: Former President Bill Clinton on stage during "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton" at Rogers Arena on May 02, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Joe Biden (left), Bill Clinton | Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Andrew Chin/Getty