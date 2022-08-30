Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth's Friendship Through the Years: PHOTOS

01 of 06 2022 Gotham/GC Images Twitter lit up on Monday night, Aug. 29, when former President Bill Clinton and esteemed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer were snapped deep in conversation at the US Open in New York City. While imagined conversations and quippy captions abounded, it turns out the two have actually known each other for quite some time. Here, a quick look back at their public moments together through the years.

02 of 06 1991 Chrystyna Czajkowski/AP Photo Before he was even president, Arkansas Governor Clinton met with Westheimer at a leadership conference at N.Y.C.'s Regency Hotel.

03 of 06 2000 TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty The pair's next hello came at a state dinner at the White House hosted by the Clintons in honor of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem.

04 of 06 2003 L. Cohen/WireImage That hug! That smile! The pals reunited to celebrate Bono ahead of the 45th Grammy Awards at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in New York City.

05 of 06 2003 R. Diamond/WireImage They parted ways long enough to look at the cameras, too.