Politics Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth's Friendship Through the Years: PHOTOS Though the pair set the Internet ablaze with their friendly banter at the US Open, but have actually been photographed together for decades By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 03:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 2022 Gotham/GC Images Twitter lit up on Monday night, Aug. 29, when former President Bill Clinton and esteemed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer were snapped deep in conversation at the US Open in New York City. While imagined conversations and quippy captions abounded, it turns out the two have actually known each other for quite some time. Here, a quick look back at their public moments together through the years. 02 of 06 1991 Chrystyna Czajkowski/AP Photo Before he was even president, Arkansas Governor Clinton met with Westheimer at a leadership conference at N.Y.C.'s Regency Hotel. 03 of 06 2000 TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty The pair's next hello came at a state dinner at the White House hosted by the Clintons in honor of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem. 04 of 06 2003 L. Cohen/WireImage That hug! That smile! The pals reunited to celebrate Bono ahead of the 45th Grammy Awards at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in New York City. 05 of 06 2003 R. Diamond/WireImage They parted ways long enough to look at the cameras, too. 06 of 06 2018 Dia Dipasupil/Getty At the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI in New York City, the pals gave each other a hand.