Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth's Friendship Through the Years: PHOTOS

Though the pair set the Internet ablaze with their friendly banter at the US Open, but have actually been photographed together for decades

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on August 30, 2022 03:31 PM
01 of 06

2022

Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Gotham/GC Images

Twitter lit up on Monday night, Aug. 29, when former President Bill Clinton and esteemed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer were snapped deep in conversation at the US Open in New York City. While imagined conversations and quippy captions abounded, it turns out the two have actually known each other for quite some time. Here, a quick look back at their public moments together through the years.

02 of 06

1991

Democratic presidential hopeful, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton meets Dr. Ruth Westheimer Oct. 25,1991 a a New York Leadership Conference breakfast at New York's Regency Hotel.
Chrystyna Czajkowski/AP Photo

Before he was even president, Arkansas Governor Clinton met with Westheimer at a leadership conference at N.Y.C.'s Regency Hotel.

03 of 06

2000

US President Bill Clinton greets US sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer (L) in the receiving line at the State Dinner in Honor of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco (C), and Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem (2nd R) with US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (3rd R) in the main foyer of the White House 20 June 2000 in Washington, DC.
TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty

The pair's next hello came at a state dinner at the White House hosted by the Clintons in honor of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem.

04 of 06

2003

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer
L. Cohen/WireImage

That hug! That smile! The pals reunited to celebrate Bono ahead of the 45th Grammy Awards at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in New York City.

05 of 06

2003

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer
R. Diamond/WireImage

They parted ways long enough to look at the cameras, too.

06 of 06

2018

Dr. Ruth Westheimer (L) and Bill Clinton attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

At the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI in New York City, the pals gave each other a hand.

