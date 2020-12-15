"I will spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23," Barr wrote in a letter to Trump Monday

Bill Barr to Step Down as Attorney General Ahead of Christmas, Trump Insists He Did 'Outstanding Job'

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to resign days before Christmas, Donald Trump announced on Twitter.

Trump, 74, shared a copy of Barr's resignation letter on Twitter Monday, adding that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take Barr's place and become acting attorney general. Rosen will be replaced by Richard Donoghue, Trump said.

Barr, 70, said in the December 14 letter to Trump that he was "honored" to have served as Attorney General and that he is "proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people."

"As discussed, I will spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23," Barr wrote.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" Trump wrote on Twitter Monday.

Though Trump's send-off took a positive tone, he has reportedly been frustrated with Barr in recent weeks after he said the Department of Justice found no evidence of voter fraud in last month's election. Trump has also expressed dissatisfaction that Barr did not announced the Just Department's investigation into Hunter Biden ahead of the election.

While Trump has criticized Barr in the week leading up to Barr's resignation letter, a White House source tells PEOPLE that Barr resigned on his own accord, adding that the two had a very amicable meeting beforehand.

Barr has also long received criticism from the left.

In a statement Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said that the AG, who was confirmed in February 2019, was long willing to "do the president’s bidding."

“From misleading the American public about the Mueller report to his dangerous efforts to overturn COVID safety measures, from his callous disregard for civil rights to his rampant politicization of the Justice Department, William Barr was willing to do the President’s bidding on every front but one," Nadler said. "Barr refused to play along with President Trump’s nonsensical claims to have won the election. He is now out as Attorney General one month early."

"In 37 days, President-Elect Biden will be sworn into office. Whomever Joe Biden chooses as the new Attorney General will have a tremendous amount of work to do to repair the integrity of the Department of Justice — and I, for one, look forward to being a partner in that project," Nadler added. "The work must begin without delay."

Throughout his time as Attorney General, Barr — a replacement for Jeff Sessions — has been a controversial figure.