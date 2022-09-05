Bill Barr Says DOJ Was Being 'Jerked Around' By Donald Trump: They Were Deceived'

As revelations regarding the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago continue to come to light, former Attorney General Bill Barr says Donald Trump "jerked around" the Department of Justice, leaving them no choice but to execute a search warrant on his home in August.

Speaking to Fox News Friday, Barr noted that the federal government spent months trying to track down classified documents that went missing after Trump left office.

"And how long is the government going to try to get that back?" Barr said. "They jaw bone for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that, they feel, and the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. And so how long, you know, how long do they wait?"

Speaking to Fox, Barr also pushed backs on Trump's claims that the Mar-a-Lago search was "unprecedented," saying: "It's also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club."

As Barr noted, the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago came after several previous attempts, over a span of 18 months, to have Trump and his attorneys return documents, including classified material, from Mar-a-Lago.

More than 180 boxes were sent to the National Archives from Mar-a-Lago in January. After the National Archives followed up for more records, Trump's team handed over 38 documents in June, along with a signed document stating that no other classified documents remained on site.

Despite those assurances, more than 100 additional classified papers were found when the FBI entered the property on Aug. 8. Trump has said documents stored at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified by him, though it's unclear if he undertook any formal process to declassify them. The claim has also been refuted by more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

in response to Barr's comments, Trump said the former attorney general had "no guts," and "no glory" in post on his social media site, Truth Social.

"[Barr] was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats," Trump wrote.

Barr has been vocal in his criticism of the former president since leaving office himself.

Earlier this year, in an interview ahead of the release of his memoir One Damn Thing After Another, Barr described Trump as "a man who, when he's told something he doesn't want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and attacks the person personally."

Barr, who resigned from his position as attorney general in December 2020 following Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election, told said in the interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie he "was pretty content with" Trump's administration "up until the election" that November.

"I supported his policies," Barr said of Trump. "He was always hard to work with and resistant to advice, but you could usually keep things on track."

"But after the election," the longtime attorney said, Trump "went off the rails."