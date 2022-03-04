The former attorney general said Trump "was asking about different theories" but was told none of them had merit before he offered to resign

Bill Barr Says Donald Trump Slapped Desk in Anger When He Told President Voter Fraud Claims Were 'Bulls---'

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said then-President Donald Trump became furious and pounded on a White House desk when told there was no evidence of a stolen election in 2020.

Barr, whose memoir One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General is out Tuesday, recalled facing the former president with the Justice Department's findings during an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, which will air Sunday.

On Dec. 1, 2020, as Trump and his supporters pushed the false theories of widespread voter fraud, Barr defied the president by announcing that no evidence existed of fraud "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome."

When Trump summoned him to a meeting at the White House, "I told him that all this stuff was bulls---," Barr, 71, said in the NBC interview. "And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was."

The former attorney general said the president "was asking about different theories" to support the claim that he should remain in office, despite Joe Biden's electoral win.

One Damn Thing After Another Credit: HarperCollins

"I had the answers," Barr told Holt. "I was able to tell him, 'This was wrong because of this.' "

As Trump listened, "He was obviously getting very angry," Barr said.

It was then that Barr told Trump he was willing to leave his position, which he held since February 2019.

"I understand you're upset with me," Barr recalled telling the president. "And I'm perfectly happy to tender my resignation."

That was when Trump slapped his desk, Barr said.

"Accepted. Accepted," Barr recalled Trump saying. "And then — boom. He slapped it again. 'Accepted. Go home. Don't go back to your office. Go home. You're done.'"