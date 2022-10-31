The Bidens Will Welcome First Responder Kids to the White House for Halloween

Some kids in Washington, D.C. will get the trick-or-treating experience of a lifetime on Monday as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome them to the White House.

According to the White House, the couple will host "local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers, and members of the National Guard at the White House for trick-or-treating" on Monday night.

While trick-or-treating at the White House is typically an annual tradition, President Biden had to skip it last year, as he was meeting with world leaders in Europe during the 2021 Group of 20 Summit.

Details on what sorts of treats the president and first lady will distribute to their costumed guests has not been released but White House trick-or-treaters have in past years received small boxes of presidential M&Ms.

The Associated Press reports that 5,000 guests (including kids and their chaperones) are expected to participate in what is being dubbed "Trick-or-Treating in the President and First Lady's Neighborhood," for which they will enter the the gates to the south side of the White House before collecting their candy.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out candy — albeit with extra precautions such as face masks and social distancing — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump (center) at a Halloween event at the White House on Monday. Alex Wong/Getty

While it's unlikely that the Bidens will dress up for Halloween, the first lady has been known to celebrate other holidays in costume.

On April 1, 2021, Dr. Biden fooled her staff and reporters aboard a flight home by going incognito, as an attendant, to pass out treats.

During an in-flight meal service, according to the traveling pool, "a flight attendant with short black hair — wearing a black pants suit, black face mask and a name badge reading Jasmine — walked through the staff, Secret Service and press cabins passing out Dove ice cream bars."

Roughly five minutes after distributing the sweet treats, "Jasmine" reappeared in the press section of the cabin, this time sans wig, revealing her true identity: that of the first lady of the United States.

"April Fools," Biden told reporters, who were "totally fooled" as were the White House staffers on-board, none of whom were seemingly wise to the disguise.

Biden — at that point "laughing and visibly pleased with her prank" — then returned to her cabin for the remainder of the flight.