Bidens Visit WWII Memorial and Honor Sen. Bob Dole Before Late Veteran Will Lie in State at U.S. Capitol

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the World War II Memorial in Washington on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and to honor more than 2,400 Americans who died on Dec. 7, 1941.

Arriving by motorcade, the president, 79, walked from the site's Pacific Pavilion to the center of the memorial on the National Mall and saluted a wreath set there for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The wreath contains a single wild sunflower, the State flower of Kansas, to honor Republican Sen. Bob Dole, a U.S. Army veteran of the war who represented that state from 1969 until 1996 and died Sunday at 98.

Dr. Biden, 70, then approached the wreath and touched it gently and observed a moment of silence.

Her husband did the sign of the cross before they walked together to the New Jersey column, where the first lady laid a bouquet of flowers in honor of her father, Donald Jacobs, who served in the U.S. Navy in WWII.

Bidens visiting the WW2 Memorial Credit: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Bidens made no public remarks during their early morning visit.

The subtle tribute to Sen. Dole — who was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service in the war — precedes the honor of lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

"Senator Dole was an extraordinary patriot, who devoted his entire life to serving our nation with dignity and integrity," Pelosi said in a statement.