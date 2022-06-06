Bidens Briefly Evacuated from Delaware Beach House When Unauthorized Plane Entered Airspace
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were temporarily evacuated while spending time at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home on Saturday after an unauthorized airplane mistakenly entered the air space, according to officials.
"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," a White House official said, per The Hill. "There was no threat to the President or his family."
The private plane — which entered the airspace shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday — was "immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace," according to a statement from U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
"A preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," he said.
The couple — who celebrated Jill's 71st birthday on Friday — were able to return to their vacation home after the presidential motorcade was seen racing through downtown Rehoboth Beach, according to Reuters.
The Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions prior to Biden's Delaware trip, according to ABC News. The limitations include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained with a 30-mile restricted zone.
RELATED: Jill Biden Talks First Marriage, Finding Love Again and Independence: 'I Am a Woman Who Loves to Work'
On Wednesday, the president, 79, is expected to join Jimmy Kimmel Live for his first in-studio late night appearance while in office.
Host Jimmy Kimmel announced the news Sunday night during his Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night special.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The 54-year-old comedian also posted on social media about the interview, tweeting that there was "no malarkey" about the upcoming appearance.