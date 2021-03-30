The veteran's son said that the presidential remembrance was a "proud family moment"and one he would remember forever

Joe and Jill Biden Make Unscheduled Stop at Vietnam Memorial as Son of Fallen Soldier Reacts to Their Tribute

From left: Jill and Joe Biden at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday, offering their tributes to fallen soldiers in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Bidens arrived at the memorial around 5:30 p.m., with the first lady, 69, placing a bouquet of white flowers at the base of the wall before the couple stood in silence for roughly a minute, according to pool reports.



During their visit, the couple also participated in a tradition common of visitors to "The Wall," using white paper to create a "rubbing" and tracing the name of one of the more than 58,000 veterans listed on the black granite structure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The veteran they selected, Dennis F. Shine, died in the summer of 1969 and was a native of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Shine's son, also named Dennis Shine, told CBS Boston that the presidential remembrance was a "proud family moment"and one he would remember forever.

"It's a sign. One of those God instances. We live our lives and do everything we can on a daily basis to be good people. When something like this happens I think we all kind of stop," the younger Shine told the station. "It's a proud family moment. A Gold Star family moment for sure. Very, very proud."

Joe and Jill Biden at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Image zoom Joe and Jill Biden at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty

While the president, 78, did not make public statements during his brief visit to the memorial, he did stop to talk with a group of spectators for around 10 minutes.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also visited the memorial earlier in the day Monday.

Austin, a retired four-star Army general, was among the first Cabinet-level confirmations in a spate of history-making picks in the Biden administration. He is the first Black secretary of Defense.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Vietnam War Veterans Day recognizes the disestablishment of the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

Joe and Jill Biden at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Image zoom From left: Joe and Jill Biden at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial | Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

The Bidens' Monday appearance was one of a number of unannounced trips they have made since entering the White House in January.

After her first solo outing as first lady on Jan. 23 — when she visited a Washington, D.C., health clinic to highlight the importance of cancer treatment resources — Dr. Biden stopped to thank the National Guardsmen who helped secure the inaugural ceremonies.

After delivering a basket of treats, she reflected on the importance of their service, which she said was personal to her family.

"The Bidens are a National Guard family. Our son Beau was Delaware Army National Guard," she said then, as around two dozens U.S. service members stood at attention. "He served for a year in Iraq in 2008 and 2009. So, I'm a National Guard mom and when I saw the great job you've done over the inauguration, and you've left your home states ... I just wanted to say thank you from President Biden and from the entire Biden family."