Biden's Willingness to Comply with Search for Classified Documents Reveals Different Attitude to Trump

The Department of Justice search, which took 13 hours on Friday, uncovered “six items consisting of documents with classification markings,” according to a statement from Biden’s attorney

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 12:08 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and inflation in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his Administration's actions to lower the inflation rate, reduce gas prices and create manufacturing jobs for Americans. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock (13729660a) The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on . The Justice Department has searched Biden's home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday, Jan. 21 Biden Classified Document, Wlimington, United States - 13 Jan 2023
Joe Biden home search. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

A voluntary search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, discovered more classified U.S. government documents Sunday.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement to CNN.

"DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years," Bauer added.

It is the third time that U.S. government documents have been found in Biden's care, following the White's House January 10 admission that a "small number" of classified documents were discovered in a locked closet in November 2022 at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock (13713155a) Security personnel stand at the entrance to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., on . Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington Biden , Wilmington, United States - 21 Feb 2021
Biden home search. Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

On January 12, NBC News reported that a second batch of Obama-era documents had also been found at Biden's Delaware home. The White House later confirmed that the documents were discovered in a "locked garage."

"They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden told reporters.

The same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden's storage of classified documents, led by Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney in Maryland who also served as a senior Justice Department official during the Trump administration.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico after the first announcement, the president said he did not know what was in any of the documents and that they had all been turned over to the National Archives.

President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden. Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

"They immediately called the (National) Archives, turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said during a visit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The first batch of documents are currently being reviewed by a U.S. attorney in Chicago at the direction of Attorney General Garland.

"We've cooperated fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon," Biden added in Mexico. It is unclear exactly how many documents have been found in Biden's home or former office space.

RELATED VIDEO: Biden's Team Returns 'Small Number' of Classified, Obama-Era Documents Found in Former D.C. Office

The planned and voluntary search of Biden's home is also markedly different from the Aug. 8, 2022 search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, which was only searched by federal agents after they obtained a search and seizure warrant.

It was later revealed that the FBI obtained the warrant on the grounds that they were investigating Trump for "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act," reported POLITICO. Conviction of those statutes, noted the outlet, "can result in imprisonment or fines."

