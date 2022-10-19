President Joe Biden just made a big promise to American voters.

During a speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, Biden vowed that if voters elect more Democratic senators and keep Democratic control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterms, he will ensure that abortion rights previously protected by Roe v. Wade are codified in the next congressional session, per CNBC.

"Your right to choose rests with you," Biden told the crowd at the DNC event, against a backdrop that said "Restore Roe."

"If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders of Congress, I promise you, we'll do our part," he pledged. "I'll do my part."

The president took his promise a step further, saying that if the Democratic majorities in Congress are maintained, "The first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade."

Biden went on to say that "with your support," the bill will become law during the anniversary month of the Supreme Court 1973 ruling.

"I'll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land," he said.

Following the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to remove the constitutional right to abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, reproductive rights have become a key issue for voters.

According to CNBC, Republicans are currently favored to regain control of the House on Election Day — now only three weeks out — which would make it "all but impossible" to codify the abortion rights protections outlined in the landmark decision.

Democrats in Washington tried to enshrine Roe into law earlier this year, but the bill failed to pass in the Senate, where Republicans hold 50% of seats.

If Democrats fail to maintain their House and Senate majority, Biden pledged to veto any national abortion bans that reach his desk, per CNBC.