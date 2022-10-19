Politics Biden Vows to Codify Abortion Rights in January if Voters Install Democratic Majorities in Congress Republicans are currently favored to regain control of the House in the midterms, which would make it near impossible to codify the reproductive rights once protected by Roe v. Wade By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Twitter Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 12:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty President Joe Biden just made a big promise to American voters. During a speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, Biden vowed that if voters elect more Democratic senators and keep Democratic control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterms, he will ensure that abortion rights previously protected by Roe v. Wade are codified in the next congressional session, per CNBC. "Your right to choose rests with you," Biden told the crowd at the DNC event, against a backdrop that said "Restore Roe." "If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders of Congress, I promise you, we'll do our part," he pledged. "I'll do my part." Joe Biden to Appear on 'SmartLess' Podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett The president took his promise a step further, saying that if the Democratic majorities in Congress are maintained, "The first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade." Biden went on to say that "with your support," the bill will become law during the anniversary month of the Supreme Court 1973 ruling. "I'll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land," he said. Following the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to remove the constitutional right to abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, reproductive rights have become a key issue for voters. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Vow to Fight for Abortion Rights on 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade According to CNBC, Republicans are currently favored to regain control of the House on Election Day — now only three weeks out — which would make it "all but impossible" to codify the abortion rights protections outlined in the landmark decision. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer. Democrats in Washington tried to enshrine Roe into law earlier this year, but the bill failed to pass in the Senate, where Republicans hold 50% of seats. If Democrats fail to maintain their House and Senate majority, Biden pledged to veto any national abortion bans that reach his desk, per CNBC.