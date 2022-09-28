Biden Administration Lays Out Plan to End Hunger in the U.S. by 2030

The ambitious plan will require a collective effort from local governments, private businesses, academia and nonprofits

By
Published on September 28, 2022 12:16 PM
President Joe Biden
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty

In a bid to end hunger by 2030, President Joe Biden is set to lay out an $8 million plan Wednesday that will aim to eliminate diet-related diseases and reduce related health disparities.

About 500 people are expected to attend the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and another 1,000 virtually, according to NBC News, where the administration will offer an overview on the national strategy, and Biden will deliver remarks.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsak, White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) will be in attendance. They worked with the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) to introduce legislation leading up to the conference, per the outlet.

According to a White House news release, the new plan will work in tandem with the private sector and "state, Tribal, local and territory governments; academia; and nonprofit and community groups" with specific calls to action.

"Taken together, these collective efforts will make a difference and move us closer to achieving the 2030 goal," according to the release.

Highlights of the plan include improving food access and affordability; integrating nutrition and health including by working with Congress to pilot coverage of medically tailored meals in Medicare, for example; empowering consumers to make and have access to healthy choices; supporting physical activity for all; and enhancing nutrition and food security research.

The conference comes 50 years after the country's first event during the Nixon administration. That event led to new initiatives including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (SNAP) and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

