See the Surprise (and Sporty!) Gift from the Bidens to the South Korean President Ahead of State Dinner

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee to the White House on Tuesday, engaging in a customary exchange of gifts ahead of Wednesday's state dinner.

The visit comes as the U.S. and South Korea celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance which was formed in October 1953 following the end of Korean War hostilities, according to a pool report. It marks the first White House visit by a South Korean leader since 2019.

On Tuesday, both couples made a joint visit to the Korean War Memorial.

As their official gift to the couple, the Bidens presented a small, handcrafted table made out of mahogany wood and inlaid with historical White House wood. The table, made by an American furniture maker, was inspired by traditional Korean soban tables, the White House tells PEOPLE.

It included a brass plaque commemorating the state visit and was topped with a vase filled with handmade paper hibiscus and rose flowers by a Korean-American artist.

The White House notes that the hibiscus is the national flower of the Republic of Korea and the rose is the national flower of the United States, with the bouquet symbolizing the long-lasting diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

In addition to the table, President Biden gifted President Yoon a shadow box set with custom and vintage baseball memorabilia, including a custom baseball cap with the presidential seal and vintage baseball trading cards.

Memorabilia included in the shadow box featured a vintage 1948 Satchel Paige trading card, a Phillies score card from 1960 (the year President Yoon was born), a 1960s Wilson Matty Alou A2970 leather baseball glove, and a 1997 Chan Ho Park trading card.

Dr. Biden gifted Mrs. Kim a pendant necklace with a trio of blue sapphires designed by a Korean-American designer. Sapphires are both the official gemstone of the United States and the birthstone for Mrs. Kim, while the number three is thought to be one of the luckiest numbers in Korea.

On Wednesday night, the Kims will be féted at a state dinner rife with references to their culture.

Dr. Biden explained the décor of the event at a press preview earlier this week, saying the dinner will feature "painted animals representing both countries that greet our guests" as well as "colors in the table décor that mirrors the South Korean flag."

"Guests will enjoy their meal beneath the boughs of cherry trees, a shared symbol of the renewal of spring," she added.

The evening's entertainment will include "something distinctly American," Dr. Biden added: musicals. "Broadway stars will perform renditions of iconic songs, showcasing the craft and creativity of our country," the first lady said.

The menu for the state dinner will feature a blend of American and Korean classics, beginning with a Maryland crab cake and also including braised short ribs.

Asked her favorite course on the menu, Dr. Biden told reporters: "The first. It's so American — the crab cake. But I love them all. Joe's favorite will be the last."

The last course, perhaps unsurprisingly, features ice cream.

This marks the second state visit for the Bidens, who last year hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House.