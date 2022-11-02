Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'

President Joe Biden this week offered a sharp critique of the Republicans who are downplaying the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, saying "these guys are extremely extreme" in reference to those who have joked about the incident.

Last Friday, Paul — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a hammer.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. He reportedly attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived.

Paul is said to be recovering after successfully undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture, but that hasn't stopped some conservative personalities from joking about the attack, which was allegedly carried out by a man who had posted dozens of right-wing conspiracies.

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media days later to share a meme that showed a Paul "costume" consisting of a pair of underwear and a hammer.

"Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready," read the caption for the meme, which 44-year-old Trump Jr. shared to both Twitter and Instagram.

"OMG," Trump Jr. wrote in his reposts. "The internet remains undefeated."

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake also made light of the incident, telling a crowd of supporters on Monday that the Pelosi residence "doesn't have a lot of protection."

Others — including former President Donald Trump and new Twitter owner Elon Musk — have spread false information and conspiracy theories about the attack.

Speaking at a reception for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist this week, Biden said, "look at the response of Republicans ... making jokes about it," adding that the suspect had purchased "a hammer to kneecap" Speaker Pelosi.

The Pelosi home in San Francisco after Paul was attacked. Justin Sullivan/Getty

As Biden noted, the suspect — Paul DePape — told authorities after being detained that he intended to tie Paul up and await Nancy's return, according to a federal affidavit. He allegedly said he would then tie Nancy up and break her kneecaps if she told him any lies, expecting her to tell lies.

The charging documents add that DePape had his own hammer, along with zip ties, tape and rope with him when he broke into the Pelosi home. (On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to several felony charges against him laid down by the district attorney.)

Speaking at a Pennsylvania Democratic fundraiser last Friday, Biden pinned the attack on disinformation, saying, "There is no place in America — there's too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol, and what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax — this is all a bunch of lies — and it not affect people who may not be so well balance."

He continued: "Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are."