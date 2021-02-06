President Joe Biden said Donald Trump should not receive the briefings because of "his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection"

Biden Says There's 'No Need' for Trump to Still Receive Intelligence Briefings, Cites 'Erratic Behavior'

President Joe Biden said there is "no need" for his predecessor Donald Trump to receive intelligence briefings.

The new president, 78, sat down with Norah O'Donnell of CBS Evening News for his first network news interview since his inauguration, airing in full on Sunday.

Asked whether or not Biden believes that Trump, 74, should still receive the briefings after his first term, he replied, "I think not."

According to the New York Times, former presidents are traditionally provided with the briefings as a courtesy. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are offered the briefings on a regular basis.

If Trump is denied access to intelligence briefings, he would be the first former president cut out of the opportunity.

In the interview, Biden explained that Trump should not have the briefings because of his "erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection" that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings," Biden continued. "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"

While the second impeachment trial for Trump is set to start next week, Biden told PEOPLE in this week's cover story that his main focus is to "heal the country."

"I'm not looking for any retribution," Biden said about Trump, who repeatedly went after Biden and his family during the presidential campaign. "My job is to try to heal the country and move us forward, because I think we have so many opportunities as a country. I really do."

Still, Biden said it is "important" to carry out the impeachment trial in the Senate.

"I'm no longer in the Senate, obviously, and I don't know what is likely to happen," Biden said. "It's probably not likely to get 17 Republicans to change their view and convict on impeachment. But I think it's important that there be certain basic standards and people least are able to see what happened and make their own judgments."

Trump will stand trial in the Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to convict or acquit the former president of "incitement of insurrection."

Last month, he was charged in the House of Representatives over what impeachment managers say was his "singular responsibility" for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress.