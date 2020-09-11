“I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11,” Biden said Friday

Biden and Pence Cross Paths on Campaign Pause While Attending 9/11 Memorial in New York City

Biden and Pence gave each other an elbow bump and exchanged pleasantries during the service, in what was a rare moment of physical proximity for the pair since the novel coronavirus upended the normal campaign cycle earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several other political leaders attended the event, including former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he was pausing his campaign for the day to commemorate the tragedy.

“I’m not going to make any news today,” the former vice president told reporters. “I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, okay? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press conferences.”

Following the New York service, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a hijacked plane — Flight 93 — crashed into a field after passengers fought back, killing everyone on board.

The vice president laid a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial, The New York Times reported.

Biden also spoke with three families, reflecting on his own grief and at one point saying, "It never goes away."

He and his wife then went to visit a nearby fire station. (Vice President Pence also visited a fire station in N.Y.C. on Friday.)

President Donald Trump attended the memorial in Shanksville on Friday morning, before the Bidens went to the memorial, and gave a speech.

“Our sacred task, our righteous duty and our solemn pledge is to carry forward the noble legacy of the brave souls who gave their lives for us 19 years ago,” he said, according to the Times.