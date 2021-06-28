Joe Biden Offers Sympathy For Victims, Families of Miami Condo Collapse: 'Unimaginably Difficult Time'

On Sunday, officials confirmed the death toll from the disaster had risen to nine, with more than 150 people still unaccounted for

President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered condolences to the families of victims, three days after the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Florida, an incident he called "heartbreaking" and "catastrophic."

In a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Biden said he spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell following her visit to Surfside, where a wing of Champlain Towers South - a 136-unit apartment complex - collapsed around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday.

"What I heard from Administrator Criswell was excruciating: she reiterated that words can't describe the scene on the ground and she gave me an update on meetings she had with state and local officials to ensure they have everything they need," the president, 78, said in the statement.



Biden continued: "This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families enduring this tragedy. For those who are waiting in anguish for word of their loved ones as search and rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of this catastrophic incident, the pain of the uncertainty is an added, heartbreaking burden. My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment."

Authorities have not yet determined why the section of the building fell, and a massive search and rescue operation is still underway at the site.

In a press conference last Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the collapse was "a unique type of tragedy to have," as it occurred in the middle of the night, while many people were sleeping.

"It's tough, it's been gut-wrenching for an awful lot of people," DeSantis said, adding that first responders would continue to search for victims. "But I'll tell ya, nobody is quitting here, and we are going to stand by those families and we are going to stand by everyone that's been displaced, you can guarantee that."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel search for survivors | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Friday, DeSantis spoke with the president, who approved an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County that same day.

According to the White House, the emergency declaration authorizes FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts at the site and to provide temporary shelter and housing for those who have been displaced.

Speaking to reporters last Friday, Biden said the federal government had "sent the best people from FEMA down there."

"We're going to stay with them with the disaster declaration we made, provide for everything from housing to, God forbid, whether there's a need for a [mortuary] for the bodies to be placed and everything in-between," Biden added.

Two FEMA-supported search and rescue teams are involved in the response to the incident, the White House said in a statement, and the agency has also sent "building science experts, search and rescue technical experts, and a mobile command center."

Surfside condo collapse Surfside condo collapse | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

No survivors have been discovered at the site of collapse since Thursday, when 54-year-old Stacie Fang and her 15-year-old son Jonah Handler were pulled from the wreckage alive. Fang was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, but later died, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said in a press conference Sunday that rescuers are still hoping to find survivors among the crevices of the concrete and metal.