Fact Check: No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week

"As is widely reported, the President is in Ireland," a spokesperson for the White House reaffirmed to PEOPLE after false rumors spread about the friends stopping by Swift's Tampa performance

By
Published on April 14, 2023 11:02 AM
No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty, SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty, Nicole Neri/Bloomberg via Getty

Hours after Taylor Swift took the stage at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, a fan account on Twitter were pushing the news that the concert had two special guests in attendance: President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. The only problem? It wasn't true.

A fan account posted videos on Twitter purporting to show Biden exiting the stage via a back door, while another video appeared to show Barack and Michelle Obama enjoying the concert from a box seat.

The tweets were picked up by Entertainment Tonight, which reported that the current and former president had both attended Swift's concert Thursday. (The outlet has since amended its headline.)

Biden is currently in Ireland, where he delivered remarks at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

"As is widely reported, the President is in Ireland," a White House spokesperson reaffirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday morning.

The video of the Obamas, meanwhile, was actually taken at a Beyoncé concert in 2018. A spokesperson for President Obama's office told PEOPLE on Friday that the report is "definitely false."

Swift and Biden have shared mutual admiration for one another in the past, with the pop star endorsing the now-president via a batch of cookies with his campaign logo back in 2020.

"Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation's history," Biden wrote on Instagram in the lead-up to the election, beneath a photo of Swift. "Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour calling it "a journey through the musical eras of [her] career (past and present!)." Most recently, she shared a photo of herself in rehearsals, perfectly captioning the post, "In my Eras era. 💅."

The tour, which kicks off on March 17, marks her first in almost four years following her Reputation stadium tour in 2018.

Already, a slew of celebrities have shown up to take in the tour in person, which includes a setlist that goes on for more than three hours as well as exciting effects and eye-catching costumes.

Related Articles
Tampa, FL - Taylor Swift proves the show goes on as she takes to the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, the first time she has performed her The Eras tour since news of her split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Capitol Police Officer Gets 2 Years of Probation for Trying to Help Jan. 6 Rioter Evade Charges
New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the "rat czar," in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
N.Y.C. Hires First-Ever 'Rat Czar' to Address City's Rodent Problem: 'The Rats Are Going to Hate Her'
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Asks for Fill-In As She Faces 'Complications' with Her Shingles Diagnosis
twitter
NPR Abandons Twitter After Being Labeled 'Government-Funded Media,' Defends 'Editorial Independence'
Justin Pearson
Second Expelled Democratic Lawmaker Reappointed to Tennessee House: 'You Can't Expel Hope'
Jenna Bush Hager attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today"; Katie Holmes is seen in Midtown
Jenna Bush Hager Says Katie Holmes Called Her Before Filming 'First Daughter' — and She Didn't Call Her Back
Joe Biden Wishes Ethel Kennedy Happy Birthday from Air Force One
Biden Wishes Ethel Kennedy Happy 95th Birthday from Air Force One, Days After RFK Jr. Launched 2024 Campaign
Rep. Webster Barnaby
GOP Lawmaker Slammed After Comparing Transgender People to 'Mutants' and 'Demons'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1kmw7Ouzn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Susan Malzoni/Instagram
Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples Spend Easter at Mar-a-Lago as Melania Tweets for First Time Since Indictment
Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature
Rep. Justin Jones Reappointed to Tenn. House After He Was Expelled for Protesting Gun Violence
Andy Beshear
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says 2 of His Close Friends Were Killed in the Louisville Mass Shooting
Donald Melania trump
Trump's Political Appearances Are 'Uncomfortable' for Melania: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone' (Exclusive)
This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world's largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Classified U.S. Spy Documents Reportedly Leaked on Social Media
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Affirms Plans for 2024 Reelection Campaign — 'But We're Not Prepared to Announce It Yet'
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) speaks at a press conference about the introduction of the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act
Sen. Richard Blumenthal Undergoes Surgery for Femur Fractured During UConn Victory Parade