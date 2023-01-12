Biden Linked to Second Set of Mislaid Obama-Era Documents

Aides to President Joe Biden have found a second batch of classified government documents in one of his former offices, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Citing someone familiar with the matter, NBC added that the documents were discovered in a location separate from his former Washington, DC. office, where an initial batch of documents was found in his former office Tuesday.

The source added that aides began to search other locations previously used by Biden when the first raft of documents was found in November.

NBC added that the document search was exhaustive, as aides were looking for any Obama-era files that may have been packed in boxes when Biden left the office space in 2017.

On Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted the words "Special counsel" following the latest NBC revelations.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the matter.

CBS News was first to report on the first batch of documents discovered, and those are being reviewed by a U.S. attorney in Chicago at the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being returned to the National Archives the day after they were discovered.

Biden said Tuesday that he was "surprised" to learn of the discovery of those documents, which were found locked in a closet in November at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, per White House counsel. As Biden explained, his attorneys "did what they should have done" and turned over the "small number" of files.

"They immediately called the Archives, turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said during a news conference in Mexico.

"I don't know what's in the documents, my lawyers have not suggested that I ask what documents they were," added Biden. "I've turned over the boxes, they've turned over the boxes to the archives."

"We've cooperated fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon."

Garland may now appoint a special counsel to further look into the finding of documents, The New York Times reported, as Rep. James Comer — the new chair of the House Oversight Committee — told CNN he would send a letter to the Archives about the matter.

"President Biden has been very critical of President Trump mistakenly taking classified documents to the residence or wherever and now it seems he may have done the same," Comer said. "How ironic."

Biden's first batch of discovered documents reportedly did not contain nuclear secrets like those found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Instead, they included briefing materials about foreign countries from Biden's time as vice president, sources told The Times.

The first batch of files also had not previously been the subject of any inquiries by the National Archives, according to White House counsel Richard Sauber.

"Since that discovery, the president's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," Sauber said.