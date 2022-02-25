President Joe Biden Introduces Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said in introducing his history-making nominee for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden introduced the country to his Supreme Court nominee on Friday afternoon, saying in a speech from the White House that 51-year-old Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice."

In his remarks, Biden acknowledged his nomination was being delivered against the backdrop of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, saying, "Today, as we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I'm here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution — to preserve freedom and liberty here in the United States of America."

Biden was flanked by two history-makers: Jackson, who is the first Black woman nominee for the Supreme Court, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to fill that role.

Biden, who had pledged to nominate a Black woman for the role during his campaign, reflected on the historical implications of his choice.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," he said. "I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications,"

But Biden also painted a picture of Jackson's life relatable for many Americans.

A daughter of former public school teachers, Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., but raised in Miami, graduating from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. She clerked for Stephen Breyer — the justice she would replace if confirmed.

"Like so many women in this country, Judge Jackson is a working mom," Biden said Friday, noting that she had both her children while in the legal industry.

During her own time at the podium — which began by pulling up a stool so she could reach the microphone — Ketanji began her remarks by thanking God, saying she was blessed. "I do know that one can only come this far by faith," she said.

The White House ended weeks of speculation about Biden's first Supreme court pick on Friday morning, confirming that Jackson would be nominated to the high court.

Explaining the choice to PEOPLE earlier in the day, a White House official said Jackson is seen as "one of our nation's brightest legal minds" and noted her career ranges from clerking for Breyer himself to serving as an appellate judge and on the U.S. Sentencing Commission as well as a federal public defender. Biden has made a point with his judicial nominees to draw from those with criminal defense experience.

If confirmed, Jackson — currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — will replace Justice Breyer, who said in January he will retire from the court.

Breyer has previously called Jackson called her "brilliant" and praised her "common sense" and "thoughtfulness," according to SCOTUS Blog.

Paying homage to Breyer in her remarks Friday, Jackson said, "Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat, but please know I can never fill your shoes."