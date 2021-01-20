This Is What Washington, D.C., Looked Like the Morning of Joe Biden's Inauguration

The sun rose over Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 as Donald Trump left the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

By Andrea Wurzburger
January 20, 2021 10:51 AM

The Washington Monument and "Field of Flags" at sunrise ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration Wednesday. 

The White House at dawn on Wednesday. 

The White House as seen from Lafayette Square early on Wednesday morning. 

A moving truck departs the West Wing of the White House at dawn. 

Preparations are made at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the departure of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump. 

An Architect of the Capitol worker places the Presidential seal on a wall ahead of the inauguration. 

National Guard members keep watch outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning. 

Guest name tags for seating assignments are organized outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. 

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the outgoing president's departure. 

A red carpet is rolled out ahead of President Trump's departure. 

White House Marine sentries rehearse opening doors at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration. 

By Andrea Wurzburger