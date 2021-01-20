Celebrity parents including Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Andy Cohen and more shared photos of their children watching the history-making administration take office

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, who is in Washington, D.C. with husband John Legend (who is performing at the inauguration festivities) and their children Luna and Miles, posted a magical shot of their family gazing out at the Washington Monument. "Just an incredibly special day," she wrote.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Kit, watching Vice President Harris being sworn in. "I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got," Kaling shared, adding, "[Representation] matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Shonda Rhimes

"Brown girls no longer just dreaming," Rhimes shared alongside a photo of her family watching the inauguration.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama posted a powerful message ahead of the inauguration in the caption of a photo of her family, including daughters Sasha and Malia, at husband Barack Obama's 2008 swearing-in. "Right now, I'm feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I'm feeling genuinely hopeful for what's to come," she wrote. "We can once again start thinking about building the future we want for ourselves and our children."

America Ferrara

The actress posted a teary-eyed photo of herself with her son, Sebastian, watching the ceremony. She wrote in a poignant caption, "'Why you crying?' 'What is democracy?' 'Where did JLo go?' - a little easier to answer Baz's questions today. So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit." She added, "Grateful for today's victory and for @amandascgorman's words: 'There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.'"

Connie Britton

Another celebrity getting teary watching the inauguration with her kid: the Friday Night Lights star, who posted a shot with 9-year-old Yoby with the caption "Tearful. Celebratory. Grateful."

Andy Cohen

Cohen watched the inauguration with his son, Ben, captioning his watch party photo, "The Future."

Cobie Smulders

The actress and recent citizen, who voted for the first time in a U.S. election this November, was moved to share the moment with her daughters (with husband Taran Killam) Shaelyn and Janita. "Oh Happy Day," she wrote.

Brooklyn Decker

Capturing a sweet shot of three-year-old daughter Stevie watching Harris take her oath, Decker wrote, "I am deeply moved and so proud that my babies got to see this."

Maggie Grace