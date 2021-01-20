A-list Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and Selfies from Joe Biden's Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs share snap shots and commentary from inside the event

As the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th president is underway, some of the A-list stars who are attending and performing at the event have been documenting every moment.

Following Tuesday night's moving COVID memorial held in Washington, D.C., Chrissy Teigen was the first to share intimate moments ahead of the big day, starting with a group photo with members of the National Guard posing with herself and her husband, inauguration performer John Legend.

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Jennifer Lopez, who performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" during the inauguration ceremony, also shared photos with members of the National Guard.

"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women," she captioned a video clip of herself and a group of servicepeople. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸"

Take a look at some more behind-the-scenes shots leading up to the main event.

Chrissy Teigen

The night before Inauguration Day, Teigen shared a series of tweets giving a look into her experience, being in awe of the Washington Monument and the rehearsals that were taking place into the night.

She got emotional giving an inside look at the preparations ... before getting shut down for giving too much away.

She tweeted, "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I'm crying."

Meena Harris, Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, jokingly replied, "I'm done with you lol," to which Teigen responded, "Meena help lmao you gotta TELL me this stuff."

Teigen spent the morning and early afternoon live-tweeting what she was seeing outside of her window from her hotel room.

She also shared a Jennifer Lopez sighting, and followed her tweet up with her best impression of Harris congratulating Biden on winning the election — except her rendition features herself jokingly congratulating herself for her reporting.

"We did it, Chrissy. We did it. We did reporting, " she says.

For more reporting from Teigen and John Legend sightings, follow her live on Twitter.

Lady Gaga

The singer, who sang the national anthem at the inaugural ceremony, wanted to share a few words ahead of the event.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," she tweeted the morning of her big performance.

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she continued. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

Jennifer Lopez

Performer Jennifer Lopez shared joyful snaps on her Instagram account ahead of her performance. She gave a big shoutout to her inauguration crew, and fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared his support in the comment section.

"Dream team ❤️👍⚾️," he commented. He also posted his own selfie to commemorate the history day. He captioned the patriotic photo with a simple hashtag, "inauguration 2021."

Rosario Dawson

Image zoom Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty