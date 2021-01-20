Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration: All the Fist Bumps, Elbow Taps and Socially Distanced Greetings
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of our country amicably greeted one another according to CDC guidelines
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama greet Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff with friendly fist bumps before Harris is sworn in.
Obama and Harris exchange a joyful glance as they say a masked hello.
Before being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden exchanges a jovial fist bump with Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president from 2008 to 2016, developing a close bond.
President Biden and Vice President Harris greet each other at their Jan. 20 inauguration.
Former President George W. Bush greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts with an elbow bump in front of the United States Capitol.
Former Secretary of State Hilary Rodham Clinton elbow bumps Congressman Jim Clyburn as she arrives with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
Obama and Alex Rodriguez, whose fiancée Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration, points in a quick hello.
The Obamas share a gloved greeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Former First Lady Laura Bush looks on as Congressman Clyburn and former Vice President Mike Pence greet each other with a bump.
George W. Bush and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett tap elbows at the inauguration.
President Biden jogged over to Today's Al Roker for a fist bump during the inaugural parade, recreating a memorable moment between the two of them from Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013.