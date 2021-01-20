Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration: All the Fist Bumps, Elbow Taps and Socially Distanced Greetings

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the leaders of our country amicably greeted one another according to CDC guidelines

By Sophie Dodd
January 20, 2021 01:23 PM

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama greet Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff with friendly fist bumps before Harris is sworn in. 

Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty

Obama and Harris exchange a joyful glance as they say a masked hello. 

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Before being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden exchanges a jovial fist bump with Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president from 2008 to 2016, developing a close bond.

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

President Biden and Vice President Harris greet each other at their Jan. 20 inauguration. 

Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Former President George W. Bush greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts with an elbow bump in front of the United States Capitol. 

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Former Secretary of State Hilary Rodham Clinton elbow bumps Congressman Jim Clyburn as she arrives with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Obama and Alex Rodriguez, whose fiancée Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration, points in a quick hello. 

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The Obamas share a gloved greeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Former First Lady Laura Bush looks on as Congressman Clyburn and former Vice President Mike Pence greet each other with a bump.

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

George W. Bush and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett tap elbows at the inauguration. 

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden jogged over to Today's Al Roker for a fist bump during the inaugural parade, recreating a memorable moment between the two of them from Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013. 

