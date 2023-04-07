Biden 'Hugely Popular' Among Kennedy Relatives, Says Source, as RFK Jr. Launches 2024 Campaign [Exclusive]

Following news that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024, a source tells PEOPLE that the two political families find themselves in an interesting spot, as many Kennedys have enjoyed a longtime friendship with the Bidens.

"President Biden is hugely popular in the Kennedy family," the source says. Throughout his half-century career in politics, Biden has connected with multiple Kennedys on multiple fronts, including their shared Catholic faith, familiarity with loss and, of course, political influence.

Biden is only the second Irish Catholic president in United States history, the first being John F. Kennedy, and he has credited JFK's presidency in part with piquing his interest in politics. When Biden entered Senate at the young age of 30, Sen. Ted Kennedy — who also joined Senate as a 30-year-old — became something of a mentor to him, sparking a longtime friendship between the two.

The Kennedy family source tells PEOPLE that in addition to forming friendships with various Kennedys over time, "He has shown great compassion to members of their family — especially [RFK Jr.'s] mother, Ethel Kennedy."

In July 2022, President Biden appointed JFK's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

Robert Kennedy Jr. Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

The Kennedys' widespread ties with Biden are not the only reason that Bobby Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign comes with mixed feelings in the Kennedy family.

In recent years, Bobby Jr., an environmental lawyer, has ostracized himself for becoming a vocal anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, spreading misinformation about vaccinations long before — and during — the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bobby Jr. has also criticized the U.S. government and U.S. former top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic, releasing a 2021 book called The Real Anthony Fauci that accused the doctor of assisting in "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy," per the outlet. He reportedly promoted the use of ivermectin and anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, which have not been recommended by the FDA.

Biden and Fauci, ironically, are both past recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, which aims to honor exemplary leaders who promote the values that RFK stood for. The award is granted by RFK Human Rights, an organization founded by Bobby Jr.'s mother, Ethel, and led by his sister Kerry Kennedy since 1988.

In a statement released by Kerry on Thursday, she appeared unsupportive of his political aspirations, writing, "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information."

She also made clear that, though he shares a name with RFK, Bobby Jr.'s views do not reflect "or influence" the work of RFK Human Rights.

Bobby Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, a correspondent for FOX News Channel, told PEOPLE Thursday that his brother "has immense political talent," but that while he's loved in the family, "not everyone agrees with his positions."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines. Robert F Kennedy Jr/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Bobby Jr.'s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, even expressed disapproval of his anti-vaccine beliefs in 2022, after he compared the plight of an anti-vaxxer to the plight of Anne Frank in Nazi Germany.

"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," Hines said in response, calling Bobby Jr.'s remarks "reprehensible and insensitive."

Given that many Kennedys hold the utmost respect for Biden, it's unclear how much familial support, if any, Bobby Jr. will receive in his bid for the highest office. Hines has not yet weighed in on her husband's most recent announcement to challenge the incumbent president.