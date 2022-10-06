Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance

President Joe Biden's trip to Florida to survey the catastrophic damage in parts of the state caused by Hurricane Ian created a series of viral moments after the president, 79, and first lady Jill Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run for the White House, helped facilitate the Bidens' visit. The first couple spoke with Floridians affected most by the storm, which is estimated to have caused more than 100 deaths in the U.S. since it made landfall in Florida last week.

DeSantis praised the government's disaster relief response in Florida during the trip. "We are cutting through the red tape and that's from local government, state government, all the way up to the president. We appreciate the team effort," DeSantis said, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reported that Biden complimented DeSantis for working "hand in glove" with the federal government on the response to Hurricane Ian.

But amid the logistical talks, a couple of lighter-hearted memorable moments arose from the visit as well, one being a photograph captured when Biden was embracing a woman while he laughed with her and another man.

DeSantis also appeared in the image, though he was captured appearing forlorn in the photo's foreground, standing by himself.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Then, cameras and a hot microphone caught Biden uttering an expletive in public while speaking with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

In a video shared on Twitter by journalist Greg Price, Murphy thanked Biden for visiting and for the federal government's assistance.

"Thanks for everything, thanks for coming down, we appreciate it," he tells Biden as they embrace in the video. Murphy appears to say something about "keep[ing] the faith" to Biden just before the president says: "No one f---- with a Biden."

"Yeah, you're goddamn right," Murphy can be heard saying, laughing.

"And you can't argue with your brothers outside the house," Biden says in the video.

Murphy told NBC News that he could not recall what prompted Biden to drop the now-viral expletive.

"It was not directed at anybody. It was just two guys talking," Murphy told NBC News hours after meeting the president. "It didn't faze me one bit. That's just the way two guys talk to each other from our respective backgrounds."

"Unpopular take: I like having a president who swears in public occasionally..." Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter in reaction to the video of Biden speaking with Murphy.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Murphy and Biden had never met before Wednesday's visit, but the two men appeared to get along well and found they had mutual acquaintances from Biden's Scranton, Pennsylvania, hometown and across Delaware, where the Bidens have a home, according to NBC News.

"We're both Irish Catholics. We're both devout Catholics. But every once in a while a little salty language comes out," Murphy told NBC News about the now-viral F-bomb.

As is now nearly internet tradition with Biden's activities in recent months, other reactions to the viral moment in Florida involved the ever-evolving Dark Brandon meme, as Media Matters' Matthew Gertz posted on Twitter in response to the video.

Media personalities including Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte simply summed up Biden's meeting with DeSantis by sarcastically writing "Thanks, Brandon," in a Twitter post, echoing the "Thanks, Obama" meme that circulated during President Barack Obama's administration, according to Know Your Meme.