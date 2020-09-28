Biden Campaign Responds to Trump's Drug Test Demands: President ‘Pissed Away’ Chance to Save Lives

Trump has for weeks suggested that Biden is on performance-enhancing drugs, even making the accusation at a recent White House press conference

Ahead of the first presidential debate, on Tuesday, Donald Trump was focused on another "d word" — claiming a drug test was needed for both candidates — to which Joe Biden's campaign offered a withering response.

In a statement on Sunday, the Biden campaign questioned whether Trump's "best case is made in urine" and said the president "pissed away" the ability to save the lives of those who died as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

Trump has for weeks suggested that Biden is on performance-enhancing drugs, even making the accusation at a recent White House press conference.

The president has long criticized Biden as inept and "sleepy," though Trump has faced scrutiny as well — defending how he drank a glass of water and walked down a ramp, for example.

In a tweet sent out on Sunday morning, Trump reiterated his "demand" for Biden to take a drug test either prior to or after the Tuesday night debate in Cleveland, claiming Biden's previous debate performances have been "record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly."

"Naturally," Trump wrote, "I will agree to take one [a test] also."

He made similar claims about former rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

When asked about the accusations during a press conference Sunday, Biden responded, “He’s almost— no. I have no comment.” Hours later, the campaign released its tongue-in-cheek statement accusing the president of a failed response on the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The Biden campaign's response doesn't appear to have stymied Trump who, in a Monday tweet, claimed Biden would "not agree to a Drug Test."

The back-and-forth comes before the first of three presidential debates leading up to the Nov. 3 election.