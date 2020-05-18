Biden Campaign Slams Eric Trump's 'Reckless' Hoax Claiming Coronavirus Will 'Magically Disappear'

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is calling out Eric Trump for his recent comments claiming that the coronavirus will "magically disappear" after the Nov. 3 election and Democrats were "milking" the pandemic in order to damage his father President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

“We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless. So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said in a statement on Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The simple fact is that President Trump ignored the threat of the coronavirus for months and has mishandled the response at every step since — destroying the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administrations and leading to countless unnecessary death,” Bedingfield said.

On Saturday, Eric, 36, appeared on Fox News and echoed his father's past claims that the coronavirus is being used by his liberal political opponents to hinder his re-election campaign.

The president, 73, previously dismissed the coronavirus as a Democratic "hoax" during a campaign rally in late February. As nearly 90,000 people in the United States have died from the COVID-19 respiratory illness, Trump has tried to walk back the claim and suggested that he knew the potential devastation of the pandemic all along.

Image zoom President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump

In his Fox News interview with host Jeanine Pirro, Eric said he believes the virus will "magically disappear" after the Nov. 3 election, which will likely be between his father and Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"They think they're taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time," Eric claimed. "So they will and you watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what, after Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen."

Trump's son, who took over the Trump Organization after the 2016 election, suggested Biden's campaign was happy about the pandemic — a sentiment quickly criticized on social media. "Listen, Biden loves this," he said.

But Biden's campaign fired back, suggesting that Trump's attacks are the only thing the incumbent president has left to promote himself ahead of the general election.

“Trump's campaign knows he can't run on that dismal record, so they're desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis,” Bedingfield said.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the 2020 election campaign, forcing both Trump and Biden to hold off on in-person political rallies, and leaving Democrats and Republicans in a war of words online and in the media.

Trump, who built his political brand on a fiery and unrestrained social media presence, has lashed out at Biden, 77, as "Sleepy Joe" in tweets and during recent press conferences about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden Joshua Lott/Getty Images

The president has also taken aim at former President Barack Obama throughout the health crisis, repeatedly blaming his and Biden's administration for leaving the Trump administration unprepared to face the pandemic. Meanwhile, critics continue to question why Trump did not take quick action as the current president in office.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the national stockpile of medical supplies last Friday as an "empty cupboards left by President Obama," while reporters asked why Trump didn't make an effort to replenish it if that truly was the case.

Trump addressed the question himself during an interview with ABC News' David Muir earlier this month. “What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say are bare?” the ABC anchor asked Trump.

“Well, to be honest, I have a lot of things going on,” Trump responded, citing his impeachment trial in February.

Obama has indirectly fired back at Trump on multiple occasions this month and did so again over the weekend during his 2020 virtual commencement speech to students who had their graduation ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic.

"All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out that they don’t have all the answers," Obama, 58, said. "A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions."

There have been at least 89,500 deaths in the U.S. linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a New York Times tracker following the latest data. Nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus have appeared in the U.S., as well.

"In times of crisis, Americans stand as one," Biden tweeted on Sunday. "It's who we are. And it's how we're going to get through this — together."