President Biden Announces Federal Pardons for Simple Marijuana Possession Offenders

"It's time that we right these wrongs," President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday as he announced a federal pardon for simple marijuana possession offenders

Published on October 6, 2022 05:16 PM
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House
Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty

President Joe Biden has made a historic move in the fight for marijuana justice reform, while fulfilling a campaign promise.

In a statement shared Thursday by the White House, Biden, 79, announced a pardon for federal offenders of simple marijuana possession, while urging the secretary of health and human services to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

"As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," the statement began. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit."

Biden continued: "Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates. Today, I am announcing three steps that I am taking to end this failed approach."

The president said he is working with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on an administrative process to pardon eligible individuals, which he hopes will "relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions," such as issues with offenders securing housing, education and employment.

legalized marijuana
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

A rep for the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on whether pardoned offenders will regain the right to vote, and whether that will go into effect in time for November's midterm elections.

Biden also urged governors to pardon state offenders serving time for the same charges, in addition to asking HHS to reconsider marijuana's classification as Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, the same as heroin and LSD. As such, it is regarded as a more dangerous drug than fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs," Biden concluded.

Although more than 6,500 U.S. citizens have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana between 1992 and 2021, according to NBC News, there are currently no federal offenders in prison solely for simple possession. Most marijuana possession convictions occur at a state level.

The 46th president of the United States previously expressed that "nobody should be in jail for smoking marijuana" during his presidential campaign in 2019.

Campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told CNN at the time that Biden wants to decriminalize marijuana and expunge prior criminal records for marijuana possession. Although, he stated that legalization should continue to be decided on a state level.

