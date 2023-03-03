White House Calls for Transparent Investigations After Hundreds of Schoolgirls Reportedly Poisoned in Iran

The White House on Thursday called for a "thorough and complete" investigation into reports that hundreds of young girls attending primary school in Iran have been affected by symptoms associated with toxic gas poisoning.

BBC reports that more than 1,000 students — mostly young girls — have dealt with nausea and respiratory problems since November, in what some believe is a deliberate attempt to shut down girls' schools in the country. Dozens have been hospitalized in the incidents, which have so far affected 26 schools in five Iranian cities.

The country now says it is investigating the alleged poison attacks, which some have suggested could be motivated by a desire to close girls' schools.

On Sunday, Iran's deputy health minister said, "It became evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down," before later walking back those remarks, BBC reports.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the reports "deeply concerning" when speaking to reporters on Thursday, adding that U.S. officials "we don't know right now what caused those ailments. We see reports that the Iranian government are investigating it, that's the right course of action."

Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kirby continued, per ABC: "We want those investigations to be thorough and complete, and we want them to be transparent. Little girls going to school should only have to worry about learning. They shouldn't have to worry about their own physical safety, but we just don't know enough right now."

U.S. tensions with Iran are already high in the midst of protests of the country's morality police force, which has been the subject of international controversy since mid-September, when a 22-year-old Iranian woman was detained by the police for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely.

The woman, Mahsa Amini died in police custody following her arrest, as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield previously explained to PEOPLE.

"She was arrested and taken into police custody for what they call an 'educational and reorientation class,'" Thomas-Greenfield said. "Some hours later, she was transferred to the hospital in a coma and she died two days later."

While Amini's family was told by Iranian police that she had suffered from a heart condition, her family has disputed that assessment, saying she had no heart ailment and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

Iranian women have taken to the streets to protest Amini's death in the weeks and months since, facing violence and even death themselves as the eyes of the world have turned to the morality police, which the U.S. State Department has described as an organization that enforces "restrictions on freedom of expression."

Human rights organizations have estimated that hundreds of the protesters — including dozens of children — have been killed.

Many of those who participated in the protests were schoolgirls themselves, leading many to claim the poisoning incidents could be linked.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some of those affected by the alleged poisonings have said they smelled a fruity odor prior to exhibiting their symptoms.