Biden Administration Say It 'Will Not Stop' Until Paul Whelan is Released From Russian Detention

Wednesday marked four years of the American's detention in Russia

By
Published on December 29, 2022 11:51 AM
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Joe Biden, former Marine Paul Whelan. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty, KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty

The Biden administration continues to press for the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who as of Wednesday has been held in a Russian work camp for four years for alleged espionage.

In a statement released on the anniversary of Whelan's detention, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House remains committed to his release.

"Today marks four years of wrongful detention in Russia for American Paul Whelan and, as the President and I have told the Whelan family, we will not stop, we will not relent, we will not cease until all Americans can celebrate Paul's return," Sullivan said in his statement.

News of Whelan's arrest broke on New Year's Eve 2018 when Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had detained the Michigan resident during a "spy mission." However, a U.S. government security source told PEOPLE at the time that Paul is not a secret agent for the United States.

What's more, the White House says Whelan, now 52, was subjected to a secret trial and sentenced to 16 years in a Russian penal colony based on secret evidence.

In his Wednesday statement, Sullivan said that Paul and his family "recently showed the entire country the meaning of generosity of spirit in celebrating a fellow American's return while Russia continues its deplorable treatment of Paul as a bargaining chip," a nod to the recent release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody.

President Joe Biden announced Griner's release — part of an exchange for a Russian prisoner in the United States — earlier this month. At the time, the administration noted the news was bittersweet considering Whelan remained in Russia.

In remarks about Griner, Biden said that the athlete's release was "not a choice of which American to bring home," noting that the administration also successfully negotiated for the release of American Trevor Reed earlier this year.

Speaking to PEOPLE for a recent exclusive interview, Paul's brother David Whelan said remaining hopeful amid the circumstances is a challenge.

"We saw Trevor Reed come home, and Paul didn't come home. We saw Brittney Griner come home, and Paul didn't come home. You start to wonder, 'How many more shots is the U.S. government going to be able to take, and when will the Russian government, if ever, decide that they have been given what they want in order to release Paul?'" David Whelan told PEOPLE. "It's hard to keep up your optimism, your hope for year after year, after year."

In another statement released Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the "four years that Paul Whelan has spent wrongfully detained, away from his family, suffering through an unfathomable ordeal."

"His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity," Blinken said Wednesday. "I am committed to bringing home Paul and all U.S. hostages and wrongful detainees held around the world. As the President said directly to the Whelan family, our efforts to secure Paul's release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs.

Related Articles
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
After Brittney Griner's Release, Paul Whelan's Family Continues Fighting to Bring Him Home
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Biden Says Administration Is 'Not Giving Up' on Bringing Paul Whelan Home After Griner's Release
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Plan to Help Families of Other Political Prisoners
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner's Family Says They're Embarking on the 'Road to Healing' After Her Release
Brittney Griner Reintegration after release from a Russian Jail. Reunion with wife Cherelle, December 10, 2022. Fort Sam Houston Credit: Miguel Negron/U.S. ARMY SOUTH
Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney's Emotional Homecoming After Release from Russia: 'We're Holding on Tight'
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson Meeting with Russian Leadership to Discuss Brittney Griner
david whelan, paul whelan
Paul Whelan's Family Given 'Little Bit of Hope' by Offer of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑/Instagram. President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members. https://www.instagram.com/p/CioXEJrr6G6/.
President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members at the White House
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson Going to Russia to Help Effort to Free Brittney Griner: Report
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
White House Is 'Still Waiting on' Russia to Respond to Proposed Brittney Griner Exchange
28-year-old US citizen Robert Gilman, accused of using violence against a police officer, arrives for hearing on his case in the Central District Court, in Voronezh, Russia.
Inside the Bizarre Sequence of Events That Landed Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman in Russian Jail
trevor reed
Former Marine Trevor Reed Released from Russia in Prisoner Swap: 'Like a Movie,' He Says