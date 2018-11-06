Beyoncé Endorses Beto O'Rourke for Texas Senator and Urges Fans to Vote: 'We Are Unstoppable'

Beyonce/Instagram
placeholder
Tierney McAfee
November 06, 2018 11:25 PM

Beyoncé is with Beto!

The singer, 37, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and now lives in Los Angeles, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, midterm Election Day, to voice her support for Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate running against Sen. Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right,” Beyoncé captioned a photo of herself wearing a black and white hat with the words “Beto for Senate” emblazoned on it. “We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!

“Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere,” she added.

O’Rourke, 46, reacted to the singer’s endorsement on Twitter, writing, “Thank you, Beyoncé!”

Beyoncé has endorsed other Democrats in the past, including Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. On November 4, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, headlined a star-studded concert for the first woman Democratic nominee for president, where the singer performed her hit song “Formation” in a Clinton-inspired pantsuit.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.