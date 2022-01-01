The former First Lady posted a photo to Instagram that featured Betty White smiling with "first dog" Bo, who died in May, 2021

Michelle Obama Shares Memory of Betty White and Family Dog Bo: He's 'Looking Forward to Seeing Her'

Michelle Obama is sharing a sweet memory in honor of Betty White.

Following the news of the beloved comedian's death on Friday, the former First Lady posted a photo to Instagram that featured White smiling with "first dog" Bo, who died in May, 2021.

"Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her," Mrs. Obama wrote. "There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed, just two and a half weeks before she would have celebrated her centennial year.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE.

He continued, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Mrs. Obama was one of many high-profile individuals who shared a tribute to the Golden Girls actress over the weekend.

"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans," President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. "She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

betty white Credit: getty

Former White House photographer Pete Souza remembered White, too, posting an image of the actress cracking up former President Barack Obama inside the Oval Office.

"She made us laugh. All of us," he wrote. "RIP Betty White."⁣

The Golden Girls star was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ahead of the milestone, White opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.