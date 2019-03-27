President Donald Trump’s administration is again seeking to cut its funding for the Special Olympics — a move that met with vocal Democratic disapproval on Capitol Hill this week and which both the Kennedy family and some ESPN personalities also criticized.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, under questioning from a Democratic representative on Tuesday, said she did not know how many children would be affected if the proposed $17.6 million cut went into effect.

“I’ll answer it for you, that’s okay, no problem,” Rep. Mark Pocan replied. “It’s 272,000 kids.”

DeVos, who was testifying before a House subcommittee about the administration’s proposed budget for the next year, reiterated that she believes “the Special Olympics is an awesome organization.”

According to CNN, this is the third time the administration has sought to cut Special Olympics funding, which DeVos noted in her testimony “is well supported by the philanthropic sector as well.” (The group receives a mix of monies, both public and private.)

The Special Olympics — founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, whose sister Rosemary had an intellectual disability — worldwide oversees more than 100,000 competitions for more than 5 million athletes with intellectual disabilities.

On Tuesday, as Pocan began to question DeVos about the Special Olympics specifically, she cut in: “Let me just say again we had to make some difficult decisions with this budget.”

The president has asked to cut about 8.5 billion, or 12 percent, of the Education Department’s budget for fiscal year 2020 in what an official described as a “desire to have some fiscal discipline and address some higher priority needs,” according to the New York Times.

DeVos echoed that in her Tuesday testimony, saying, “We are not doing our children any favors when we borrow from their future in order to invest in systems and policies that are not yielding better results. Overwhelming Federal debt may prove to be the single greatest barrier that future generations will face in trying to achieve the full potential of the American dream, and we cannot continue to kick that can down the road.”

However, a president’s budget proposal is just that: It requires Congressional approval — or Congress can ignore it entirely — and even Republican lawmakers have split with Trump over some of his requests. Last year they actually increased the Education budget.

This year, with Democrats controlling the House, Trump’s budget faces even grimmer prospects.

While the proposal would slash money for various education programs, including a student loan forgiveness program for public employees that DeVos’ team reportedly described as duplicative and ineffective, it seeks to increase funding for school choice tax credits for students K-12. (As noted by CNN, DeVos has previously voiced grave concerns about the federal student loan system, which she says must be overhauled.)

On Twitter this week, DeVos wrote that “freedom and flexibility for teachers is a key part of the 2020 budget.”

“Teachers are our students’ champions,” she wrote. “They deserve to be given the freedom to pursue professional development in ways that work for them, and to benefit from high-quality mentoring and residency programs.”

It was the Special Olympics cuts, as well as other proposed cuts to money for special education and students with special needs, that drew Democratic ire.

After listing off possible funding reductions to state-level special education grants and programs for blind students, Rep. Pocan asked DeVos, “What is it that we have a problem with, with children who are in special education?”

Rep. Barbara Lee went further, telling DeVos: “I still can’t understand why you would go after disabled children in your budget. You zero that out. It’s appalling.”

DeVos said the reductions were consistent with the proposed department-wide cuts. The budget would also keep “the same level of funding for core special education programs, including grants to states under the department’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,” CNN reports.

On social media, some ESPN employees spoke out in dismay about the proposed slashing to the Special Olympics, according to the Washington Post. The network is the “global media partner” for the Special Olympics and, the Post reports, has aired its events for more than 30 years.

Responding to a tweet about Trump’s 2020 budget proposal, ESPN analyst Julie Foudy wrote on Tuesday, “The world needs more @SpecialOlympics. The joy those athletes pass on is absolutely contagious.”

ESPN’s Kenny Mayne tweeted: “Our family supports Special Olympics. Likewise the company I work for.”

On Facebook, Eunice Shriver’s daughter Maria Shriver described the called-for cuts “outrageous in every way.”

“Let’s let our voices be heard,” she wrote in a comment on an article about the budget proposal. “No cutting Special Olympics.”

Despite her support for funding cuts, DeVos has a personal connection to the Special Olympics: She worked as a mentor for the group, according to the New York Times, and donated some of her secretary salary there last year.

A spokeswoman told CNN that Devos is “personally supportive of Special Olympics and its mission.”