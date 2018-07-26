Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' $40 Million Yacht Set Adrift and Damaged in Ohio

Betsy DeVos luxury yacht was set adrift from its port over the weekend potentially causing the secretary of education thousands of dollars in damages.

Secretary of education’s 163-foot yacht, Seaquest, was untied from the dock at the Huron Boat Basin in Ohio on Sunday and crashed into the dock, according to a police report obtained by the Toledo Blade.

Huron Police Chief Bob Lippert did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The captain of the yacht was who called the police and reported that he had discovered someone had purposely untied the Seaquest from the dock, the report said.

He and his crew were able to regain control of the ship, but not before it crashed into the dock.

Damages to the boat are estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000, according to the report.

Lippert told CNN the yacht belonged to DeVos’ family and that the secretary of education was not in Huron, Ohio when the incident occurred.

Lippert told the outlet police were working to get video surveillance of what took place.

The Seaquest is just one of 10 boats owned by the DeVos family, according to ABC News. The yacht can comfortably hold up to 12 guests and 12 crew members at a time.

DeVos and her husband Richard DeVos have a reported combined net worth of $5 billion, according to the outlet.