Beto O'Rourke Reveals He's on the Mend After Being Hospitalized with a Bacterial Infection

"[I] promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able," Beto O'Rourke said in a statement on Twitter Sunday

By
Published on August 29, 2022 08:06 AM
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Beto O'Rourke is taking a pause from his ongoing campaign after being diagnosed with a "bacterial infection."

The Texas Democrat, 49 — who is currently running for governor of the state — announced in a statement on Twitter Sunday that he fell ill on Friday and later received his diagnosis and treatment at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

Detailing in a follow-up tweet that his "symptoms have improved," O'Rourke continued, "I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations."

He then expressed his apologies for having to miss campaigning events, adding, "[I] promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able."

O'Rourke also thanked the staff at Methodist Hospital for the care he received at their facility. "The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest," the politician said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

O'Rourke is currently aiming to beat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican seeking re-election, in the upcoming November 2022 midterm elections.

Abbott, 64, maintained a seven-point lead over O'Rourke in a poll from earlier this month that was orchestrated by the University of Texas at Tyler's Dallas Morning News.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Beto O'Rourke (left), Greg Abbott. Scott Eisen/Getty, Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

Taken during the first week of August, the poll surveyed 1,384 registered voters — where 33 percent reported being Democrats, 40 percent reported being Republics and 27 percent said they belonged to neither party.

In the poll, Abott received a large range of support from fellow Republicans in the state, as more than three-quarters said they "approve" or "strongly approve" of his leadership, compared to 22 percent of Democrats.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans said they would vote for Abbott in the race for governor, while 81 percent of Democrats say they'd vote for O'Rourke. Meanwhile, 12 percent of Democrats reported they would cross party lines to support Abbott, while only eight percent of Republicans said they would do the same for O'Rourke.

Related Articles
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke Claps Back at Heckler Who Laughed During Speech About Uvalde Shooting: 'Not Funny'
Nancy Pelosi; Pat Ryan
Nancy Pelosi Warns That Pro-Choice House Candidate's Upset Win in N.Y. Special Election Should 'Scare' GOP
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Is 'Grateful' at First Appearance Since Stroke: 'My Life Could Have Ended'
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement.
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Texas Republican Governor's Press Conference on School Shooting: 'It's On You'
Trump flag
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
‘Mothers against Greg Abbott’ campaign goes viral
'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' Campaign Ad Criticizes Texas Governor's Abortion Ban
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Win Primary Races, Setting Up Midterm Election Battle for Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke Announces 2022 Campaign for Texas Governor: 'Get Back to Being Big Again'
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Rep. Mo Brooks Begs for Donald Trump to Re-Endorse His Alabama Senate Run: 'I Am the MAGA Candidate'
Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win on July 19, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Voters will choose candidates during the primary for governor and seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming November election.
Trump-Backed Lawmaker Who Called Mike Pence a 'Traitor' on Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary for Maryland Governor
Former United States Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks during the "Texans Rally For Our Voting Rights" event at the Texas Capitol Building on May 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas
Beto O'Rourke Sued by Texas Energy Billionaire Over Remarks on Deadly Winter Storm Profits, Campaign Donations
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
What to Know About the 'Respect for Marriage Act' as D.C. Lawmakers Rush to Codify Same-Sex Marriage
Jason Isbell, Beto O'Rourke
Jason Isbell Promises to Follow 'Georgia Blue' Album with Tribute to Texans Should Beto O'Rourke Win Race