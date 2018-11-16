Beto O'Rourke Hints He May Run for President in 2020: 'I Haven't Made Any Decisions'

Beto O’Rourke is leaving the door open to run for president.

Asked whether he had ruled out running in 2020, O’Rourke, 46, told TMZ on Friday that he hadn’t really had a chance to think about it.

“It’s been a little bit more than a week since we lost the election and ran this race and I’m still taking that in and trying to figure out just where I am and where my family is,” he told the outlet.

Earlier this month, the Democrat lost his Texas Senate race to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

“I haven’t made any decisions about anything is probably the best way for me to put it,” O’Rourke added. “I think everything’s still too fresh yet for me.”

O’Rourke’s latest comments were significantly more open-ended than his previous remarks on the matter.

For instance, just one day before the midterm elections, he told MSNBC: “I will not be a candidate for president in 2020.”

Then in a 60 Minutes interview, he reemphasized his comments and said that “win or lose, I’m not — I’m not running in, in 2020.”

“I gotta tell you, it’s incredibly flattering that anyone would ask me the question or that that’s even up for discussion. But, but since people have asked, the answer’s no,” O’Rourke added.

Beto O'Rourke Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

After suffering a loss to Cruz in the Texas Senate during the midterm elections, O’Rourke wasted no time re-energizing his fans by dropping an unapologetic F-bomb in his concession speech on national television.

“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC, all people, all the time, in every single part of Texas,” he said to cheers. “All of you, showing the country how you do this.

“I’m so f——g proud of you guys,” he said, prompting the crowd to roar.

Although MSNBC anchor Brian Williams apologized for the profanity, for O’Rourke’s fans, no apology was necessary. Many supporters even hailed the moment as proof of O’Rourke’s passion and authenticity — and a sure sign that he’ll run for president in 2020