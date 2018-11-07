Beto O'Rourke Dropped the F-Bomb on National TV After Loss to Ted Cruz — And His Fans Loved It

After suffering a loss to Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race on Tuesday night, Democrat Beto O’Rourke wasted no time re-engerizing his fans by dropping an unapologetic F-bomb in his concession speech on national television.

“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC, all people, all the time, in every single part of Texas,” he said to cheers. “All of you, showing the country how you do this.

“I’m so f—–g proud of you guys,” he said, prompting the crowd to roar even louder.

His speech was broadcast on MSNBC and the network did not censor his colorful language. C-SPAN also aired the curse word uncensored.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams apologized on behalf of his network, saying, “Sorry for the F-bomb. We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”

"Sorry about the F-bomb," Brian Williams says on MSNBC after Beto let loose an obscenity during his concession speech. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 7, 2018

But for O’Rourke’s fans, no apology was necessary. Many supporters hailed the moment as proof of O’Rourke’s passion and authenticity — and a sure sign that he’ll run for president in 2020, despite his recent comments to the contrary. (He told MSNBC on Monday: “I will not be a candidate for president in 2020.”)

Beto O'Rourke drops an f-bomb during his concession speech. pic.twitter.com/i1T5lDHUml — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 7, 2018

Did Beto just unload an F-bomb on national TV? — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 7, 2018

I will vote for Beto in 2020 if, and only if, he drops 5 or 6 more F-bombs on live television — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 7, 2018

Beto's F-bomb basically his 2020 announcement 🤣 — The Impeachment PAC (@powertoimpeach) November 7, 2018

Beto dropped that f-bomb… you know he’s running — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) November 7, 2018

Being proud of what you or your team did and letting an F-bomb fly isn’t even in the same realm as lying, cheating or being racist. You’re fine, Beto. Even though I’m sure a certain someone will be tweeting about you because of it. — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) November 7, 2018

Beto's f-bomb > Ted Cruz's ass-kissing of Trump — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) November 7, 2018

I LOVE @BetoORourke !!! He is who we are!! He is 💯 percent authentic!! (note the F-bomb!!👍🏻) I am crying, but he gives me hope. Keep fighting the good fight for the good people for the right reasons. We have further to go, but #LoveWins. #Beto — Ms. Understood (@ms_understood64) November 7, 2018

Beto with the F-bomb. Good for you. — Cassandra, Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) November 7, 2018

Did #Beto just drop the f-bomb on @msnbc? LOL I love it. — Crystal Cierlak Parker (@CrystalCierlak) November 7, 2018

Beto’s f-bomb drop will prove to be his “I hear you” moment that cements his authenticity. — LiberalPaul (@LiberalPaul) November 7, 2018

Good lawd, I love Beto. Droppin’ F bombs and passion on that stage. 😍💖 pic.twitter.com/qhgGp1V7LI — Katelyn. (@SassMasterKate) November 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time O’Rourke has dropped the F-bomb. Cruz took aim at his opponent in an ad that featured O’Rourke using the four-letter word five times on the campaign trail.