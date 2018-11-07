Beto O'Rourke Dropped the F-Bomb on National TV After Loss to Ted Cruz — And His Fans Loved It

After suffering a loss to Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race on Tuesday night, Democrat Beto O’Rourke wasted no time re-engerizing his fans by dropping an unapologetic F-bomb in his concession speech on national television.
“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC, all people, all the time, in every single part of Texas,” he said to cheers. “All of you, showing the country how you do this.
“I’m so f—–g proud of you guys,” he said, prompting the crowd to roar even louder.
His speech was broadcast on MSNBC and the network did not censor his colorful language. C-SPAN also aired the curse word uncensored.
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams apologized on behalf of his network, saying, “Sorry for the F-bomb. We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”
But for O’Rourke’s fans, no apology was necessary. Many supporters hailed the moment as proof of O’Rourke’s passion and authenticity — and a sure sign that he’ll run for president in 2020, despite his recent comments to the contrary. (He told MSNBC on Monday: “I will not be a candidate for president in 2020.”)
Warning: Video below contains explicit language
This isn’t the first time O’Rourke has dropped the F-bomb. Cruz took aim at his opponent in an ad that featured O’Rourke using the four-letter word five times on the campaign trail.