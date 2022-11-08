Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race

The Republican incumbent, who has held the governor seat since 2015, was reelected Tuesday

By
Published on November 8, 2022 10:58 PM
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty, Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

Republican Greg Abbott has secured another term as governor of Texas, defeating his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to Associated Press projections.

Abbott, 64, previously served as part of the Texas Supreme Court, and as the state's attorney general, before assuming the governor's seat in 2015.

His victory Tuesday over O'Rourke, 50, will help him further advance his agenda, which focuses on job creation, funding the police and tightening border security (in 2021, he said he wants to build a state-funded wall in response to former President Donald Trump's failed plan).

O'Rourke, who launched a brief presidential bid in 2020 and previously served three terms in the House of Representatives, ran on a platform supporting stricter gun laws, increased funding for schools and teachers and less-restrictive abortion laws.

Going into Tuesday, predictions by election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gave Abbott a 98% chance of winning his reelection bid.

Between the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in May that killed 19 children and the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, there were several contentious issues that O'Rourke was able to seize on in his mission to unseat the incumbent.

Abbott controversially praised law enforcement for their efforts on the day of the mass shooting before it was revealed that more than 20 officers stalled in the school hallway for close to an hour, a delay that was deadly.

During the press conference by Abbott following the shooting, O'Rourke made clear his stance on the issue: He was escorted out by security after approaching the podium, interrupting Abbott and yelling "You're doing nothing!" at the governor.

Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke. Alex Scott/Bloomberg via Getty

In O'Rourke's initial campaign video from last November, he clarified his desire to run for governor was rooted in opposing the state's current leadership, which focused "on the kind of extremist policies — around abortion, or permitless carry, or even in our schools — that really only divide us."

Aside from improving gun control laws, a key part of the Democratic congressman's platform was working to reverse the state's abortion ban.

"Just imagine the shockwaves this will send if for the first time in 32 years, Texas elects a Democrat as governor, a governor who won on the right of every woman to make her own decision about her own body, her own future and her own health care," O'Rourke said, according to The Texas Tribune.

Tuesday's midterm elections were consequential for U.S. Congress as well, with the Democrats controlling both the House and the Senate prior to Tuesday.

