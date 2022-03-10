Residents in hard-hit Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine say it’s too dangerous to collect all the bodies in the city streets

Besieged Ukraine City Buries Dead in Mass Grave as Russian Strikes Continue: 'Can't Calculate How Many Deaths'

Mortuary worker sits on body bags before they were transported to be buried in a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine

Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, have begun burying their dead in a mass grave on the outskirts of the city already besieged by Russian forces for nine days, the Associated Press reports.

More than 70 bodies, wrapped in carpets or bags, have been put into a trench 80 feet long since Tuesday, according to the AP, noting gloved workers quickly making the sign of the cross before pushing the dead into the giant hole in the ground.

About half of those now buried there were killed by Russian bombs, missiles or artillery, according to a photographer on the scene with the news agency.

The rest died of other causes in the coastal city of almost 450,000, which has been without power, heat and water in sub-freezing temperatures.

Residents are reportedly collecting and boiling snow to drink.

A 6-year-old girl named Tanya, who died of dehydration Tuesday after her mother was killed, is among them, The New York Times reports. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was the "first time in decades, apparently, since the Nazi invasion" that a child died of dehydration in Mariupol.

Russian forces also struck a children's hospital and maternity ward there on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said. (Russia has denied targeting civilian sites.)

The city council said it was hit by "several bombs" and that the damage was "colossal."

It's one of eight major airstrikes in Mariupol in the last 48 hours, according to the AP.

An estimated 1,300 civilians have been killed there since the Russian invasion began, the deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC. He added that the mass grave was necessary because of the high numbers of dead but also because attacks are ongoing and it's too dangerous for residents to bury loved ones in private graves.

"Really, we can't calculate how many deaths we have — I mean three to four times more. We are not even able to count how many people on the streets have been killed by bombing and artillery," Orlov told CNN in separate comments. "We do not know how many, because we cannot collect all the bodies and we cannot count."

Marina Levinchuk, who was able to flee Mariupol days ago, said she received a message from city officials before she left advising residents what to do with a body if a family member has died.

"Just put the body outside, cover it, tie up the hands and the legs and leave it outside," she told the Times of the instructions.

Repeated efforts to establish a cease-fire that would allow Mariupol residents to evacuate through a "humanitarian corridor" have been unsuccessful.

Dmytro Gurin, a member of Ukraine's parliament from Mariupol, told the BBC he fears people there will starve.

"The next thing will be the hunger," he said. "In a week you will have famine in the center of Europe."

Just 35 miles from the border, Mariupol is situated on the coast between Russia-backed separatist territories and Crimea, a region annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014. Controlling the city would allow the invading forces to send supplies and reinforcements to the west and cut off access to the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

"This is not war any more. This is not army against army," Gurin said. "It is Russia against humanity."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but more than 1,000 civilians have been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 2 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."