Bernie Sanders Talks About the 'Crazy' Moment His Mittens Went Viral — and His Little-Known Film Cameos

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was at Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration simply dressed for a cold day — certainly not intending to spark a massive internet moment with his pair of striped woolen mittens.

"That was a very crazy moment," Sanders told Drew Barrymore with a laugh, after she asked him to unpack what happened on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I went to the president's inauguration and it was a cold day, we thought it might snow," Sanders explained. "So I was sitting there, watching the thing, and then somebody took a picture."

"Then I went back to the office and my press secretary said, 'Senator, you're not going to believe what's happening.' And it got worse!"

"But the good news is," Sanders noted, "a short time later, we got T-shirts and sweatshirts, et cetera, all printed up. We sold them, we made a lot of money and we used that money for low-income organizations in Vermont."

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Barrymore, hosting the senator's appearance in support of his new book, It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, nodded in agreement regarding the philanthropic turn of the famous meme, but then brought up some of Sanders' appearances on film that many Americans probably haven't seen.

"Another fun fact about you is that you have been in some movies," Barrymore said, to which Sanders answered jokingly, "Well, not quite your movie career, but...yes."

Barrymore first brought up 1988's Sweet Hearts Dance, a New England-based comedy-drama starring Don Johnson and Susan Sarandon. Sanders makes a cameo in the film as a man handing out Halloween candy.

"Well, at the time, I was the mayor of the city of Burlington, and they came to our community to make the film," Sanders noted. "And I got dragged into it with Don Johnson — and there it was. That was my movie career!"

"Hold on a second," Barrymore interjected. "Because then you got a big talking part in [1999's] My X-Girlfriend's Wedding Reception."

"Seen by at least four people in America!" protested Sanders of the low-budget film, in which he portrays a rabbi.

"I want to ask you — you're a movie person. What do you think. You think I have a career?" he jokingly asked Barrymore.

"I think you're so natural … you're being very authentic, very you," Barrymore said. "I could see you as an actor, I don't see that sort of fake put-on. I think you're really good at it."

"Okay," replied Sanders. "So when my political career is over…"

"You and me?" prompted Barrymore.

"Maybe," the senator chimed, amid laughter.

"I would do it," enthused Barrymore. "I would be in a movie with you!"

