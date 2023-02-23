Bernie Sanders Talks About the 'Crazy' Moment His Mittens Went Viral — and His Little-Known Film Cameos

The U.S. senator appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday to talk about the unexpected sensation his cold-weather gear sparked, as well as discuss a few lesser-known moments on camera

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 23, 2023 05:16 PM
Bernie Sanders on Barrymore
Drew Barrymore and Bernie Sanders. Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was at Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration simply dressed for a cold day — certainly not intending to spark a massive internet moment with his pair of striped woolen mittens.

"That was a very crazy moment," Sanders told Drew Barrymore with a laugh, after she asked him to unpack what happened on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I went to the president's inauguration and it was a cold day, we thought it might snow," Sanders explained. "So I was sitting there, watching the thing, and then somebody took a picture."

"Then I went back to the office and my press secretary said, 'Senator, you're not going to believe what's happening.' And it got worse!"

"But the good news is," Sanders noted, "a short time later, we got T-shirts and sweatshirts, et cetera, all printed up. We sold them, we made a lot of money and we used that money for low-income organizations in Vermont."

Bernie Sanders on Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Barrymore, hosting the senator's appearance in support of his new book, It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, nodded in agreement regarding the philanthropic turn of the famous meme, but then brought up some of Sanders' appearances on film that many Americans probably haven't seen.

"Another fun fact about you is that you have been in some movies," Barrymore said, to which Sanders answered jokingly, "Well, not quite your movie career, but...yes."

Barrymore first brought up 1988's Sweet Hearts Dance, a New England-based comedy-drama starring Don Johnson and Susan Sarandon. Sanders makes a cameo in the film as a man handing out Halloween candy.

"Well, at the time, I was the mayor of the city of Burlington, and they came to our community to make the film," Sanders noted. "And I got dragged into it with Don Johnson — and there it was. That was my movie career!"

"Hold on a second," Barrymore interjected. "Because then you got a big talking part in [1999's] My X-Girlfriend's Wedding Reception."

"Seen by at least four people in America!" protested Sanders of the low-budget film, in which he portrays a rabbi.

"I want to ask you — you're a movie person. What do you think. You think I have a career?" he jokingly asked Barrymore.

"I think you're so natural … you're being very authentic, very you," Barrymore said. "I could see you as an actor, I don't see that sort of fake put-on. I think you're really good at it."

"Okay," replied Sanders. "So when my political career is over…"

"You and me?" prompted Barrymore.

"Maybe," the senator chimed, amid laughter.

"I would do it," enthused Barrymore. "I would be in a movie with you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, 1998.
Drew Barrymore Says Her Cinderella Movie 'Ever After' 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' New Firestarter Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' 'Firestarter' Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination
Drew Barrymore attends National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE New York Premiere; Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Savannah Guthrie, Drew Barrymore on Empowering Their Daughters: It's 'Where You Put the Emphasis'
Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema
Progressive Independent Bernie Sanders Attributes Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch to 'Political Aspirations'
Card Placeholder Image
Bernie Sanders' Famous Inauguration Outfit Gets Its Own 'Sexy' Halloween Costume
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore + Corey Feldman
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman Recall Their First Date as Preteens — Arranged by Steven Spielberg
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'. credit : Rebeca Parida
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'
Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman has a cameo in Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's upcoming thriller The Pale Blue Eye
How Sen.-Elect John Fetterman Scored a Cameo in Christian Bale's New Thriller 'The Pale Blue Eye'
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore Wants to Make 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Reboot with Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
THE WEDDING SINGER US 1998 DREW BARRYMORE BILLY IDOL ADAM SANDLER
Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear 'Wedding Singer' 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler
David Duchovny
David Duchovny Says He Personally Picked Out 'Funniest' Prosthetic Penis for Costar in New Movie