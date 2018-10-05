Bernie Sanders makes laws and saves lives!

On Wednesday afternoon, University District Columbia of Law student Amy Currotto was on her way to guitar lessons near the Capital Building when a familiar face prevented her from being hit by a car.

“I was crossing the intersection and walking into oncoming traffic, which I didn’t see because I was really focused on mentally preparing for my lesson,” she tells PEOPLE. “And I just heard Bernie Sanders call out to me, ‘Ma’am! Ma’am! Get off the street!'”

Currotto, 26, said she was caught off-guard by the 77-year-old Senator and his potentially life-saving request so was slow to initially respond.

“I was in shock that it was Bernie Sanders, so I didn’t immediately get off the street like I probably should’ve,” she says, mentioning that cars were driving around her. “I’m asking him, ‘Oh my goodness, are you Bernie Sanders?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, get off the street!'”

Currotto adds: “I felt a little embarrassed because he seemed kind of concerned or agitated, but he ended up being really, really nice once I got off the street and onto the sidewalk.”

Bernie Sanders

After the “incredibly fast” incident, Currotto — who is a proclaimed Sanders fan and was disappointed that she didn’t get to meet the political leader during her time working on the Hill a few summers ago — says the Senator told her to be more careful and obliged for a street-side selfie.

“I was about to ask him for a picture and he’s like, ‘Well, if we’re gonna take a picture, we’re going to have to do this fast,'” Currotto recalls, explaining that a crowd began to form around the Vermont Senator and he quickly took off after the snapshot.

“It was crazy that I had this opportunity to meet him on a street corner randomly,” she adds.

That selfie, which Currotto says was “awkward” but she couldn’t resist sharing, was later posted on Facebook. It has since received over 6,600 reactions and been shared over 3,800 times.

“BERNIE SANDERS I KID YOU NOT STOPPED ME FROM GETTING HIT BY A CAR ON MY WAY TO MY GUITAR LESSON,” she captioned the shot. “SO WE TOOK A SELFIE TOGETHER. ( he is also much taller than me so awkward picture )”

Bernie Sanders at a Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Sanders is currently nearing the end of his second term in the U.S. Senate. He was first re-elected in 2012.

The Senator has stayed current on social media, recently speaking out after President Donald Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony — detailing how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, which Kavanaugh has denied — during a Mississippi rally.

Referring to Trump’s remarks as “unusually horrendous,” Sanders expressed his feelings on the President’s reaction and reaffirmed to all of his followers who were sexual assault survivors that he believed their stories and thanked them for speaking out.

Trump’s remarks last night were unusually horrendous. Dr. Ford has received death threats. Nazis have protested outside her house. Last week, she was forced to publicly answer questions about an experience so painful it still haunts her. And Trump's response was to mock her. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 3, 2018

The President should lead this country in changing the culture, making it easier for women to come forward and tell their stories, making it clear to boys and men that in this country, that type of behavior is unacceptable. Instead, he mocked a truly courageous woman. pic.twitter.com/UtpwANZcu3 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 4, 2018

A day later, he also shared an informative video discussing the incident and shamed Trump for his “unacceptable” behavior.

“The President should lead this country in changing the culture,” he wrote on Thursday. “making it easier for women to come forward and tell their stories, making it clear to boys and men that in this country, that type of behavior is unacceptable. Instead, he mocked a truly courageous woman.”