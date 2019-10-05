Bernie Sanders Released from Hospital After Heart Attack: 'I Look Forward to Getting Back to Work'

Image zoom Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Twitter

Bernie Sanders is ready to hit the campaign trail after being hospitalized and suffering a heart attack earlier this week.

Sanders was admitted to a Nevada hospital on Tuesday night after experiencing chest pain at a campaign event.

While it was previously announced that Sanders, 78, had two stents inserted into his heart after doctors discovered a blockage in one of his arteries, his campaign didn’t announce the heart attack until Friday, The New York Times reported.

Campaign officials told the Times that Sanders will stay in Las Vegas on Friday night and return to Burlington, Vermont on Saturday. A rep for Sanders’ campaign did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement on Twitter on Friday. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

Sanders later shared a video of himself with his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, in which they both thanked everyone who sent their well-wishes.

“Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I just got out of the hospital a few hours ago, and I’m feeling so much better,” Sanders said in the video, with his arm around Jane. “I just want to thank all of you for the love and warm wishes that you sent to me.”

“See you soon on the campaign trail,” he added.

Jane chimed in: “Thank you all so much. It really made a difference.”

Weaver previously told PEOPLE, “During a campaign event [Tuesday] evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted.”

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” it continued.

Some of Sanders’ biggest Democratic opponents shared on social media that they hoped the presidential candidate would get well soon.

“.@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family,” former Vice President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is,” Biden, 76, added. “We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also shared some kind words on Twitter: “Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon.”

Image zoom Bernie Sanders and wife Jane Bernie Sanders Twitter

While Sanders was in the hospital, it didn’t stop him from spreading his message online.

Earlier on Friday, he tweeted encouragement to his supporters, asking them to make calls to voters, saying that the action is “the single most important thing you can do to help our campaign.”

And on Thursday, he took a jab at Donald Trump by responding to one of his tweets calling New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “wack job” by writing, “It’s going to be a real pleasure defeating you.”