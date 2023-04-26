Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden's Reelection Campaign, Ruling Out 2024 Run of His Own

Sanders, who was Biden's toughest competitor in the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential primary, now says he will "do everything I can to see the president is reelected"

Kyler Alvord
Published on April 26, 2023
President Joe Biden (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Sen. Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid, formally putting an end to rumors that he could seek a rematch in next year's Democratic primary election.

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman's right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders, 81, told the Associated Press in an interview. "So, I'm in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats in Senate, placed second to Biden in the Democratic presidential primary during the last election cycle. While he was not expected to challenge Biden again, a slight air of uncertainty loomed over whether Sanders would launch a surprise campaign — rumors largely fueled by the optimism of longtime Sanders supporters.

Biden formally announced early Tuesday that he will seek a second term in the White House, declaring his 2024 candidacy for president four years to the day after launching his bid for the 2020 nomination.

At 80 years old, Biden is the first octogenarian to hold the title of U.S. president, raising skepticism about whether he will be fit to serve an additional four years when his term ends in 2025. But the Democratic commander-in-chief isn't ready to end his political career, arguing that his tenure as president thus far has proven him capable of carrying Americans through hard times, especially in the fight against Republican extremism.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," he said in narration in a three-minute campaign video shared across social media that included images of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, as well as protests from abortion rights activists.

"The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom; more rights or fewer," Biden continued. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection — because I know America. I know we're good and decent people. I know we're still a country that believes in honesty, respect, and treating each other with dignity. We're a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."

