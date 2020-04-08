Sarah Silverman, Emily Ratajkowski & More Mourn the End of Bernie Sanders' Campaign

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, leaving supporters — including a long list of stars who endorsed him over the past year — mourning the end of the Democratic candidate’s second anti-establishment bid for the presidency.

“I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless,” Emily Ratajkowski tweeted soon after Sanders announced he was leaving the race, officially clearing the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to face President Donald Trump in November.

“Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie,” Sarah Silverman wrote in a tweet, which was also liked by documentarian Michael Moore.

“In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light,” Silverman wrote. “He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.”

In a video message to supporters on Wednesday, Sanders announced he’d suspended his presidential campaign after making an “honest assessment” of his chances at winning the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it’s just not there,” Sanders, 78, explained.

Biden, 77, is now the presumptive Democratic nominee ahead of the November general election.

“To Bernie’s supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time,” he tweeted Wednesday. “But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed.”

Throughout Sanders’ 2020 campaign, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist brought a range of progressive political ideologies to the forefront of American politics and gathered a long list of major celebrity endorsements — from musicians like Ariana Grande and Cardi B to actors like Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst and Danny DeVito.

Propelled by a progressive message of “revolution” largely targeting young and working-class voters, Sanders became a magnetic political figure for a number of celebrities — young and old.

“So Wall Street big pharmaceutical insurance cartels – won again – consolidating their awesome power to derail a working people’s movement [sic],” tweeted John Cusack. “But the fight continues.”

“Thank u bernie,” wrote Rosie O’Donnell.

Some celebrities who supported other progressive candidates in the Democratic primary also chimed in to thank Sanders and rally voters ahead of what will be the likely choice of either Biden or Trump in the fall.

“Thank you for fighting for everyone Senator Sanders,” tweeted Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, who previously supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary. “To all of his supporters, thank you for caring & fighting and I know how hard this day is for you. I hope we can all come together & defeat Trump.”

In his video message Wednesday, Sanders thanked the many musicians and artists who had supported his campaign.

Rock bands like The Strokes and Soccer Mommy performed at Sanders’ political rallies, while a number of musicians also joined his long list of celebrity endorsements.

“Thank you @BernieSanders for putting great ideas above politics and having the courage to stand by them! And actually meaning what you say!” tweeted Kim Gordon, a member of Sonic Youth. “You brought meaning to politics!”

Sanders also received an outpouring of gratitude and support from his political allies after announcing the end of his campaign Wednesday.

“Thank you Bernie – for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life,” tweeted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who campaigned for Sanders. “Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States. Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you.”