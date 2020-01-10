Cousins! Larry David & Bernie Sanders Appear Together on Today: 'We Go Back to the Old Country'

Image zoom

If Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes president, that could mean his distant cousin Larry David might be spending the next four years spoofing him on Saturday Night Live — a “terrible” possibility, the Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian joked Friday.

The doppelgängers, who found out they were relatives on an episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots back in 2017, appeared together on the Today show Friday morning while David was promoting the upcoming 10th season of his HBO series and Sen. Sanders was there to talk politics.

“It’s not going to be easy for me,” David said playfully. “It’ll be great for the country, terrible for me.”

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

Sanders, 78, and David, 72 — both bald — look so much alike that Today co-host Al Roker pretended to get confused over who was who during the episode.

“If you become president,” Roker, 65, said to Sanders before turning to David, “you’ve got to be flying back and forth to play him on SNL.”

“I’m getting you a good job for four years and you’re complaining!” Sen. Sanders quipped of David, as Roker continued laughing between them.

“They’re not related at all,” Roker noted wryly, sending the show off to a commercial break before turning back to the pair. “Everybody happy?”

“I was happy,” David said. “Now? Not so much. He’s doing too well. It’s frightening to me how well he’s doing. I have to rethink everything after this.”

Bernie upon seeing Larry David at Today show: "Cousin!!" pic.twitter.com/I1Fbm1ihv3 — Faiz (@fshakir) January 10, 2020

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, tweeted out a picture of Sen. Sanders and David when the two met backstage.

Shakir wrote that upon seeing Larry David at Today,” Sanders said, “Cousin!!”

They previously met in 2016 when both appeared together on SNL to do a spoof of the Titanic, leading up to the 2016 election.

“We go back to the old country,” David joked to Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I feel a familial connection with him. I do.”